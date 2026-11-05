Kim Kardashian Reveals Co-Parenting Strategy with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian details her efforts to shield her children from marital conflict while fostering a strong relationship between her four kids and their father Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her co-parenting arrangement with Kanye West, detailing the personal sacrifices and boundaries she maintains to prioritize the well-being of their four children. In an excerpt from Jonathan Van Meter's upcoming biography, Citizen Kim, the reality star explained how she manages complex emotions to ensure a stable environment for North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The insights were shared with New York Magazine's The Cut on Tuesday, October 13, providing a rare look into the private dynamics of one of the most scrutinized families in the world.

Kim Kardashian Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kardashian and West, who were married from 2014 until their split in February 2021, share a parenting plan that requires significant emotional discipline. The mother of four admitted that she worries constantly about her ex-husband, describing it as a heavy burden associated with raising children with someone she does not necessarily get along with. Despite these internal struggles, she emphasizes that her children remain unaware of the tension, as she actively works to suppress negative feelings to present a unified front.

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Kim Kardashian Protects Family Image

A central tenet of Kardashian's strategy is protecting her children's perception of their father. She revealed that she still creates narratives to make West appear as the greatest dad possible, shielding them from the reality of their parents' fractured relationship. This approach extends to her interactions with West's family, whom she welcomes with an open-door policy, encouraging them to spend time with the kids and reinforcing the idea that their extended family remains a vital support system.

Kim Kardashian Manages Personal Boundaries

Managing the logistics of co-parenting involves careful navigation of personal boundaries and social interactions. Kardashian noted that while their communication is infrequent, their meetings are cordial, often involving hugs. She relies on professional guidance, citing advice from her therapist to raise her boundaries higher to maintain peace. The goal is to manage the situation without excessive conflict, ensuring that the children's needs are met without being exposed to adult disagreements.

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Kim Kardashian Facilitates Parent Visits

Kardashian goes to great lengths to facilitate West's involvement in their daily lives, even inventing excuses about his travel schedule to normalize his absence when necessary. She regularly invites him over for dinner, sometimes leaving the house to give him space with the kids, and has arranged sleepovers that include his romantic partners. Her approach is inclusive, aiming to make her ex-husband feel comfortable and integral to the children's routines and milestones.

Kim Kardashian Prioritizes Holiday Unity

Holiday celebrations have become a focal point for Kardashian's efforts to maintain family unity. Last Christmas, she specifically requested that West sleep over on Christmas Eve with his girlfriend, proposing a joint celebration for the entire family. She plans to recommend a similar arrangement for the upcoming year, stating she will sweep aside his past criticisms of her to allow the children to experience a traditional holiday with both parents present, regardless of their personal differences.