Kim Kardashian has proven once again that she is the ultimate cool mom. The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Monday to share a number of recent snaps, one of which featured her and 12-year-old daughter North West rocking matching diamond grills. North's representatives have confirmed that her recent wrist piercing was a sticker rather than a piercing, though Kardashian and West's eldest child has already sparked debate with her increasingly bold style choices.

Kim Kardashian proves she's the ultimate cool mom as she shares snaps of herself and 12-year-old daughter North West rocking matching diamond grills . The reality TV star, 45, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a number of recent snaps, one of which featured her and North West showing off their sparkling mouth pieces as they grinned at the camera while taking a selfie.

North's representatives have confirmed that her recent wrist piercing was a sticker rather than a piercing, though Kardashian and West's eldest child has already sparked debate with her increasingly bold style choices. Kim Kardashian, 45, proved that she is a cool mom as she shared a snap of her and 12-year-old daughter North West rocking matching diamond grills via Instagram on Monday.

North's recent style choices have sparked debate among fans, with some questioning whether she is too young for the dramatic looks. However, North appeared unfazed by the backlash, later taking to TikTok in October to show off fake face tattoos and flashy grills as she continued experimenting with her increasingly bold style.

The unusual piercing - which looked like two small silver balls placed beneath the knuckle of her middle finger - quickly divided fans online, with some questioning whether the reality star was too young for the dramatic look. But North appeared unfazed by the backlash, later taking to TikTok in October to show off fake face tattoos and flashy grills as she continued experimenting with her increasingly bold style.

And just last month, she once again sparked chatter after posting snaps showing what appeared to be faux face piercings during a shopping trip. Kardashian previously shared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2025 that she does sometimes regret allowing North to wear certain outfits.

'I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.

' Elsewhere in Kardashian's latest post she shared a glimpse into her love life. Her romance with Hamilton has continued to heat up as the loved-up pair enjoyed a bike ride together. It's not the first time the pre-teen has rocked grills North recently raised eyebrows after unveiling what appeared to be a daring new wrist piercing alongside her collection of finger studs in a series of selfies.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's new post also featured snaps of her and ex-husband Kanye West's other three children - Psalm, seven, Chicago, eight, Saint, ten One image saw a bare-faced Kardashian posing with Chicago She also cozied up to her son Saint In another selfie she posed with her youngest daughter inside a car The SKIMS founder also flashed a peace sign in one snap She also shared a photo and a video with her new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton The two enjoyed a romantic bike ride together, though Kardashian had trouble balancing on her bike The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ensured that she left something in the post that would delight her man, posting a cheeky snap of herself in a skimpy white string bikini Another cheeky snap saw her flash a middle finger to the camera while dressed in a revealing black bikini The pair, who have been dating since December 2025, are reportedly stronger than ever, with Hamilton even seen with Kardashian and her children during a recent family dinner.

In the new post on Instagram, Kardashian shared a selfie that Lewis had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together, along with the star nervously trying to maintain her balance. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ensured that she left something in the post that would delight her man, posting a cheeky snap of herself in a skimpy white string bikini, and another in a black two-piece.

Kardashian also enjoyed some well-deserved family time as she snapped a selfie of herself with her sister Khloe and her two children. Just last week Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her children for the first time. The stars, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen.

They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official. Last month, Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted kissing for the first time when they went swimming in the Pacific Ocean near her home in Malibu. They were most recently spotted together during weekend one of the Coachella Festival in Californi





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