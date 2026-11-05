Kim Kardashian Promotes All's Fair Season 2 Amid Harsh Critics

Kim Kardashian ignores scathing reviews for All's Fair Season 2 while promoting the show in New York. Critics call it the worst show of the century despite her stylish appearances.

Kim Kardashian continued her promotional tour for the second season of All's Fair in New York on Wednesday, undeterred by widespread critical backlash against the series. The 46-year-old businesswoman and actress appeared in multiple media appearances across the city, showcasing three distinct high-fashion ensembles despite the negative reception. Her presence on the promo trail highlights the ongoing contrast between the show's poor critical ratings and the celebrity star power driving its viewership metrics.

All's Fair Season 2 Premieres On Disney+

The second season of the Ryan Murphy-created legal drama officially premiered with the release of the first three episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday. New installments from the eight-episode season are scheduled to air weekly on the same day of the week. This streaming debut follows the previous season's launch, which marked a significant moment for the platform as it became Hulu's most-watched scripted series debut in the last three years. Consequently, the network immediately renewed the series for a second run despite the frosty reaction to the inaugural season.

Also read Kim Kardashian, Glenda Close, and Sarah Paulson Discuss 'All's Fair' Set Banter and Improvisation

Critics Label Show Worst Of The Century

Critics have been universally harsh in their assessment of the series, with some branding it the worst show of the 21st century. Ed Power of The Telegraph gave the series a one-star review, describing it as unspeakably atrocious and noting that Ryan Murphy has outdone himself with mind-bending horror that triggers nightmares. Christopher Stevens of The Daily Mail offered an even more vitriolic critique of the first season, calling it a shovel full of television ordure that causes teeth-grinding discomfort. Early viewer reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have echoed these sentiments, with one user simply labeling the show horrible.

Kardashian's Fashion Choices During Promo Tour

Kardashian made her style mark on Wednesday with a series of bold fashion choices during her media appearances in New York. Her first outfit featured a dark red and black mesh dress from the 1997 Dolce & Gabbana collection, worn over a bralet and white skirt to expose plenty of leg. A few hours later, she departed Good Morning America wearing a vintage peach Rabanne dress from the haute couture spring 1989 look book. The one-shoulder gown included a metal-plated corset-style top and a flowing silk skirt, paired with strappy heels to enhance her height.

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Her final look of the day embraced her signature style, featuring tight black leggings and a leather jacket that highlighted her hourglass figure. She accessorized the outfit with a large Hermès Miel Crocodile Birkin handbag, which retails for approximately £35,000. Kardashian held the expensive bag carefully as she moved through the city, wearing her long dark hair in a poker-straight style that complemented the sleek aesthetics of her promotional outings.

Cast And Competing Views On The Series

All's Fair follows an all-female group of divorce lawyers and features a star-studded cast including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts. Reviews regarding Kardashian's acting ability have been particularly brutal. Ben Dowell of The Times questioned whether she makes a convincing lawyer, stating she is to acting what Genghis Khan is to a peaceful liberal democracy. However, Lucy Mangan of The Guardian suggested the second season has slightly improved from the zero-star debut, noting that viewers might start finding it fun in so-bad-it-good territory.

Jonathon Wilson of Ready Steady Cut added that while the show remains impressively terrible, it has abandoned pretending to be a serious legal drama. He described the series as a thoroughly demented and entertainingly unpredictable affair that does not take itself seriously. This shift in tone may explain why, despite the overwhelming negative press, the show continues to draw attention and viewership numbers that keep it on the airwaves for another season.