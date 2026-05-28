Kim Kardashian Meets Lewis Hamilton's Mother at Los Angeles Dinner, Signaling Growing Romance

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton introduced the star's mother at Nobu in Los Angeles, confirming the seriousness of their relationship amid public appearances and family gatherings.

Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton solidified their budding romance on Thursday when Hamilton introduced the reality star to his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, during a dinner at Los Angeles' upscale restaurant Nobu.

The 45‑year‑old Kardashian, who has been linked to the British driver since December, appeared visibly delighted as she shared a table with Hamilton, his 71‑year‑old mother and her four children. The family‑style meal included Kardashian's son Saint, ten, who received a friendly arm‑around from Hamilton, as well as her daughters Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, who held hands with the star. Their eldest daughter North, twelve, was not seen at the gathering.

The night marked the first public appearance of Carmen Larbalestier alongside Kardashian, a signal that the couple's relationship is moving beyond a fleeting fling. Hamilton's bond with his mother has long been a point of pride.

He once called Carmen the most amazing woman in the world when he organised a surprise 60th birthday party for her in London in 2015, an event that featured a performance by Jessie J. Carmen, who frequently travels with her son, has been featured in his social media posts from trips to China and other overseas destinations. In a candid interview about her break‑up with Hamilton's father, Anthony, Carmen reflected on the challenges of their marriage and expressed gratitude for the supportive role she played in her son's life, noting that his success would not have been possible without his father's relentless work ethic.

The couple's romance, which began as a friendship that stretched over more than a decade, entered the public eye at the Super Bowl in February when they were spotted together, later confirming their relationship on Instagram. Their affection has been on display at several high‑profile events, including a kiss while swimming in the Pacific near Malibu and a weekend together at the Coachella music festival.

Earlier this year, Kardashian undertook an 11,000‑mile round‑trip from Los Angeles to London, arriving on a private jet to spend a day with Hamilton at his Kensington home, underscoring the lengths both are willing to go to maintain their connection despite demanding schedules. Sources close to Kardashian describe the pair as 'intense' and note that her family 'adores' Hamilton, further cementing the perception that this high‑profile coupling is more than a short‑lived dalliance





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Celebrity Romance Family Dinner Nobu Los Angeles

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