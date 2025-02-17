Kim Kardashian Hosts 'Saturday Night Live' to Celebrate 50 Years of the Show

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special, showcasing her comedic talents while poking fun at her famous family. She was joined by Amy Schumer for several sketches, including one where they played stand-up comedians.

The reality star, 44, walked the carpet on Sunday, February 16 to celebrate half a century of the iconic sketch comedy show in New York City. Showing off her cinched waist, Kardashian flaunted a skin-tight sparking silver gown with her long black hair in loose curls.

During an appearance on the special pre-show, she teased the sketch she'd be doing that night, saying it will be a “full circle moment.” “I'm doing a really funny sketch — this is live, right, so I probably shouldn't say who,” she added. “with people that I have laughed and laughed that I'm obsessed with.”Watch Highlights from Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Hosting Debut, from Kris and Khloé Cameos to SKIMS for Dogs using the opportunity to poke fun at her famous family. In one sketch, Kardashian took some playful jabs at mom Kris Jenner. 'One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger,' she said. 'Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey.' Amy Schumer, who was playing Kardashian's stand-up comedy counterpart, chimed in. 'Amy S., even though I've never dated a woman before, I just feel like there's something…,' she said, to which Schumer replied: 'Shhh, shhh. I feel the same.' Later, Schumer joined Kim for a couple sketches, including one called 'People's Kourt,' in which Kim presided over the courtroom as sister Kourtney. 'I'm suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama,' Kris said after noting that she was suing Kylie for not having her baby yet. 'She won't cause any drama and it's damaging our brand.' 'I'm a Jenner, not a Kardashian!' Halsey, who was playing Kendall, replied. Kris then said, 'And that's something you need to work on, honey!'To stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.





KIM KARDASHIAN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE SKETCH COMEDY CELEBRITY NEWS COMEDY

