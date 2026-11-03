Kim Kardashian, Glenda Close, and Sarah Paulson Discuss 'All's Fair' Set Banter and Improvisation

Kim Kardashian, Glenda Close, and Sarah Paulson share humorous anecdotes from the 'All's Fair' set, including playful insults and Kardashian's improvised bar exam joke.

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Glenda Close recently shared behind-the-scenes insights into their camaraderie while promoting the Hulu legal drama Alls Fair. During a candid conversation, the actresses revealed a culture of playful banter that contrasts with the sharp tensions seen on screen. They disclosed that their interactions often included creative insults designed to keep the mood light during long filming days. This lighthearted dynamic highlights the strong personal bonds formed between the cast members away from their characters.

Playful Insults Define Cast Dynamics

Kim Kardashian disclosed that she enjoys the creative nicknames she uses for her colleagues, such as calling Sarah Paulson a specific vulgar term. She also revealed her tendency to refer to Glenda Close as George Washington during these exchanges. Paulson reciprocated the humor, recalling how she once addressed Kardashian as an old vulgar term in a cape. These humorous exchanges were shared openly, demonstrating the comfortable and friendly relationship the actresses maintain with one another.

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Kardashian Confirms Improvised Line

The discussion shifted to Kardashian's character, Allura Grant, specifically regarding a joke about not passing the bar exam on the first attempt. Kardashian confirmed that she had improvised this specific line herself during filming. Sarah Paulson expressed surprise at this revelation, initially questioning whether the actress had actually ad-libbed the dialogue. After Kardashian confirmed she had improvised the joke, Paulson praised her comedic timing, describing her as a comedy queen who should be approached with caution during scenes.

Clarification on Creative Credit

Despite admitting to the improvisation, Kardashian quickly clarified that she did not intend to take credit for another writer's work. She explained that her instinct was to avoid taking someone else's creative thing, even though the line was hers. Sarah Paulson reassured her that she liked the improvised addition to the script. This exchange underscored the collaborative nature of the production and the trust the cast places in one another's creative instincts.

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Costume Challenges and Filming Life

Kardashian also spoke about practical challenges on set, specifically mentioning how her necklace made her neck look wrinkled whenever she moved. Paulson joked that her head might pop off during interviews due to the strain. These comments provided a glimpse into the physical discomforts actors face while maintaining professional appearances. The segment concluded by reinforcing the friendly atmosphere that exists beyond the scripted conflicts of the legal drama.

Series Premise and Cast Details

Alls Fair follows a group of female divorce attorneys who leave their previous firm to establish their own practice. The series stars Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenda Close, and Isha Sharma. The show has garnered attention for its ensemble cast and the unique dynamic between its lead actresses. Fans have responded positively to the blend of legal intrigue and the real-life chemistry between the performers.