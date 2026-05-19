Kim Kardashian forgives Paris robbers but only demands 87p in damages

French lawyers for pitcher Kim Kardashian have made a low-key claim on her behalf for hardly any damages, following her recent forgiveness of the ringleader of the armed heist that left her vulnerable. While the majority of the stolen jewellery from her £7.5million jewellery collection hasn't been recovered, her lawyer demanded just 87p in damages from the criminals. The apology letter sent by the leader of the gang was both tearful and heartfelt, expressing remorse for the ordeal Ms. Kardashian had gone through.

Kim Kardashian has demanded just 87p in damages from the Paris criminals who robbed her at gunpoint of £7.5million-worth of jewellery. French lawyers for the billionaire reality TV star made the extraordinarily low claim after the 45-year-old American said 'I forgive you' to the ringleader of the terrifying heist.

It was in 2016 that a gang attacked her in her hotel apartment during Paris Fashion Week, tying her up, gagging her, and leaving her in fear of her life. Most of the swag has never been recovered, including a £3million 18.88-carat engagement ring given to Ms Kardashian by former husband, the rapper Kanye West.

But on Monday, Ms Kardashian's barrister Léonor Hennerick told a civil court that time had healed, and she only wanted 'a token euro' – the equivalent of 87p – in damages. This would be paid by the four key members of the eight-person gang, including leader Aomar Aït Khedache, who is now 70. Following a high-profile trial last year, all were told they would not spend another day in prison.

This was because of the age and declining health of the defendants, who were dubbed 'the grandpa robbers', and time they had spent in a cell on remand. At the time, Ms Kardashian said she was 'satisfied' with the result of the trial, and that 'justice had been served.

' The highest sentence of eight years in prison – with five suspended – was handed down to Aït Khedache, who sent his victim a written apology. The decision regarding civil damages will be handed down by judges on September 15





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paris Robbery Heist Kim Kardashian Forgiveness Armoured Gieves Jewellery Old Robbers Low Damages Claim

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All the Stars Who Sat Front Row at the Gucci Cruise 2027 ShowFrom Lindsay Lohan to Mariah Carey to Kim Kardashian

Read more »

Lorry driver smuggling cocaine in Kim Kardashian's driver receives jail sentence of 13 years.A lorry driver in Northern Poland, Jakub Jan Konkel, has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for the smuggling of almost £7.2million of cocaine hidden in the pallets of Skims underwear. The lorry was stopped at the Port of Harwich, along with the goods, and the hidden cocaine was found. The lorry contained a specially adapted hide and a mobile phone which helped in tracking the driver.

Read more »

UK police find cocaine worth $9.3 million stashed in a shipment of Kim Kardashian brand underwearBritish authorities have sentenced a truck driver to prison for smuggling cocaine in a shipment of Skims clothing.

Read more »

Cocaine worth $9.4 million found hidden in shipment of Kim Kardashian brand underwear in U.K.A truck driver was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for smuggling $9.4 million worth of cocaine in a shipment of Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand.

Read more »