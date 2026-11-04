Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Political Post Amid Ivanka Trump Friendship

Kim Kardashian is under fire for a political social media post that sparked criticism regarding her friendship with Ivanka Trump and past support for Donald Trump following the midterm elections.

Kim Kardashian is facing significant online criticism following a social media post on Wednesday morning that appeared to celebrate a Democratic victory in the midterm elections. The post, which read ' GOOD MORNING AMERICA,' was shared alongside a photo of Kardashian promoting her new Hulu drama, but the lack of context led many to believe she was endorsing the political shift.

Online Backlash Targets Political Alignment

The 46-year-old reality star and prison reform advocate was accused of being insensitive toward her close friend, Ivanka Trump, a Republican. This criticism emerged after the recent midterm elections saw Democrats gain control of both the House and Senate. Users on the platform X mocked Kardashian, with one commenter asking if she posted the message before or after checking in with her best friend Ivanka.

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Another user criticized Kardashian for lacking the ability to read the room, while a third quipped that she looked good but was known to support MAGA politics. Some detractors also shared old photos of Kardashian posing with President Donald Trump to highlight her past associations. These interactions underscore the tension between her current political commentary and her established relationships within the Republican party.

Kardashian Trump Friendship History

Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have cultivated a close relationship over recent years, particularly regarding Kardashian's advocacy for prison reform. The fashion mogul worked closely with Jared Kushner and Ivanka during her efforts to secure clemency for Alice Johnson. In 2018, Kardashian spent an hour at the White House meeting with President Trump and his son-in-law to discuss Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

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Following the meeting, Kardashian visited the DC home of Kushner and Ivanka. Johnson was subsequently granted a full presidential pardon, a outcome that solidified the bond between the two women. Kardashian has previously gushed over this friendship on social media, posting tributes to Ivanka in 2024 that highlighted their strong personal connection.

Political Statements and Past Controversies

The current backlash is not isolated to Ivanka Trump. Kardashian has also faced criticism for her friendships with Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez, which formed after she expressed opposition to Trump's presidency. In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Kardashian stated that she did not support Trump and famously suggested that her daughter, North West, would make a better US president than the current leader.

Those past statements have been resurfaced by critics who argue that Kardashian's current actions contradict her earlier political stances. The convergence of her high-profile friendships with Republican figures and her recent social media activity has created a perfect storm of controversy. Fans remain divided on whether her post was a genuine political statement or a simple greeting that was misinterpreted by the public.

Style Choices During Promotion Tour

Despite the political noise, Kardashian remained focused on promoting her second season of Alls Fair. She stepped out in New York City wearing a tight-fitting, netted burgundy dress with a black bra and white underlay skirt. She paired the outfit with open-toe perspex heels and her signature sleek dark hair. This appearance was part of her promotional tour, which included an interview on Good Morning America.

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For the television appearance, her stylist Law Roach dressed Kardashian in an asymmetric peach-toned Rabanne haute couture dress from Spring 1989. Roach has been instrumental in managing Kardashian's public image, including recent controversies over her jewelry choices. He recently helped her try on Elizabeth Taylor's famous emerald and diamond necklace, which drew backlash from fans who felt it was inappropriate.

Kardashian also visited a Bulgari store in Rome last month to admire multimillion-dollar jewels. The jewelry was gifted to Taylor by Richard Burton for her 30th birthday. As Kardashian continues to balance her entertainment career with political advocacy, her every move is scrutinized for its implications on her diverse network of high-profile friends and political allegiances.