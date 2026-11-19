Kim Kardashian reveals her 50-point dating criteria and defends ignoring a journalist at the Monaco Grand Prix, citing respect for boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, addressing both the rigorous criteria she used to find him and her recent public behavior at major racing events. The reality television star, aged 45, provided clarification regarding an awkward encounter with media personnel during the summer Grand Prix in Monaco, stating she deliberately avoided interviews to prevent overshadowing her partner.

Kardashian Defends Monaco Grand Prix Silence

During the Thursday, October 22, episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian addressed rumors that she had acted rudely toward a journalist who attempted to conduct a pre-race interview at the Monaco event. She explained that she never responded to the journalist's questions because she would never show up to her boyfriend's workplace to make the situation about herself or start doing interviews. While some critics labeled her behavior as rude, others defended her decision to keep the focus entirely on Hamilton, who is 41 years old.

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The 50-Point Manifest List Revealed

Kardashian also shared insights into the specific attributes she sought in a romantic partner, revealing she compiled a manifest list containing over 50 distinct qualities. Speaking to Nikki Glaser, she expressed her extreme happiness, telling cameras that she felt like she had checked every single box on her list. She described the feeling as crazy, noting that she woke up one day and realized her partner met all her requirements, leading to a cascade of yeses.

Specific Traits Required for Partnership

In a June 2023 episode of the Hulu series, Kardashian detailed several key traits she required, including someone who is calm, patient, supportive, and genuinely happy for her success. She emphasized the need for a partner with good hygiene, no parental issues, and the ability to be a role model for her children, particularly her sons. Additional requirements included being spontaneous, fun, and having a partner whose friends and family would approve of.

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Additional Standards and Personal Philosophy

During a 2024 episode of SiriusXM's This Life of Mine With James Corden podcast, Kardashian expanded on her standards, listing accountability, good teeth, and the ability to hold their own as essential traits. She stated she does not want to babysit her partner and seeks a driven individual with their own motivations in life. She acknowledged that her big life requires a special person to handle, but she is not lonely as she has her kids, work, and family.

Hamilton's Public Acknowledgment in the UK

Lewis Hamilton has publicly acknowledged the relationship, giving Kardashian a shout-out ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. When a fan asked him on stage in the U.K. on Thursday, July 2, if his recent happiness was due to having a girlfriend, Hamilton confirmed the relationship. This public affirmation contrasts with the private nature of Kardashian's initial manifesting process, showing a blend of personal fulfillment and public presence in their high-profile romance.