Kim Kardashian Drenched in Champagne at Monaco Grand Prix While Sporting Daring Gucci Looks

Kim Kardashian was sprayed with champagne during the Monaco F1 race on June 7, handling the mishap with poise in a custom Gucci dress. The incident, caught on video, occurred as she and sister Khloé enjoyed the Grand Prix festivities, showcasing multiple bold outfits including a risky backless gown on a yacht.

During the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7, Kim Kardashian was unexpectedly sprayed with champagne while walking through a crowd at the F1 race, an incident captured in a viral social media video.

Wearing a custom sand-colored Gucci dress with an asymmetrical neckline, long sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, Kardashian maintained her composure as her bodyguard attempted to shield her with a black umbrella. She brushed off the unexpected shower and continued her conversation, later seen with wet spots on her chest as she moved around the event.

The Skims founder completed her race-day look with black pointed-toe heels, oversized purple sunglasses, a full glam makeup look featuring dewy skin, manicured eyebrows, long lashes, and pink-lined lips. Her brunette hair was styled in an updo with front pieces left loose. The prior day, Kardashian and her sister Khloé attended the qualifying runs at the Circuit de Monaco, twinning in sultry black ensembles; Kim paired a lacy corset with matching trousers.

The weekend also included a late-night yacht outing where Kardashian wore another daring Gucci creation-a mock neck, long-sleeved dress with an open back revealing sideboob and a G-string, embellished with crystals and a semi-sheer skirt. This appearance coincided with ongoing speculation about her relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, confirmed by a source as casual dating.

The source noted Kardashian, 44, feels ready to date again after her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, and that her circle hopes for her happiness





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Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix F1 Champagne Spray Gucci Dress Lewis Hamilton Khloé Kardashian Yacht Celebrity Fashion Viral Moment

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