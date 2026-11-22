Move over, Catwoman.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsWatch full video here: She accessorized the eye-catching red leather suit with a matching bag, which was emblazoned with crucifixes, and a pair of wraparound sunglasses.

For footwear, theTeyana Taylor and Kim Kardashian attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026. As if one leather catsuit wasn't enough for one weekend, Kardashian also wore an all-black look featuring a similarly plunging neckline. Unlike her bootcut red leather pants, Kardashian's all-black outfit featured tighter, leggings-adjacent pants, which she wore with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Also read Kim Kardashian Is Dressing for Team Lewis Hamilton

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Basically, if anyone is ever in doubt, doubling up on head-to-toe leather looks is never wrong. Just ask Kim Kardashian. Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

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Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.