The reality star wore a custom piece from Chrome Hearts as well as a black leather outfit.

showed up the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Paradise, Nevada to support her Formula 1 driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The entrepreneur and reality star arrived in style, appearing in two different leather ensembles throughout the day.on the grid with Teyana Taylor and Nina Dobrev during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada..

She wore a zip-up form-fitted jacket with a popped collar and plunging v-shaped neckline paired with flared leather pants in a matching shade of red with four silver buttons prominently displayed. Kardashian accessorized with a matching red handbag and a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore burgundy pumps that paired well with the outfit’s bolder, brighter color.

Also read Kim Kardashian Turns Heads at Las Vegas Grand Prix While Supporting Lewis Hamilton

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The pants deviated slightly, these one straight-legged in almost leggings-like style, and worn with black pumps. Kim Kardashian is seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kardashian has been dating Hamilton since this last February, when the pair were seen out and about in Paris together.

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They’ve been making public appearances ever since, with Kardashian frequently showing up for Hamilton’s races in fashionable outfits. This past October, for instance, Kardashian attended thewearing a dusty pink vintage Roberto Cavalli maxidress with cap sleeves, a plunging neckline, and detailed oil painting-like patterns of peacocks and flowers. She paired the dress with a semi-casual pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Kim Kardashian walks in the Paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 11, 2026 in Singapore, Singapore. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a motor racing event that takes place each year in a temporarily constructed racing circuit that includes portions of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The event tends to attract high-profile attendees, with the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix attended by the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Keanu Reeves, and Chris Pratt. Kardashian was seen hanging around with costar Teyana Taylor and “Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev. This year, Hamilton placed seventh in the race and was also involved in a crash with racer Charles Leclerc. Dutch racer Max Verstappen came in first place, followed by Lando Norris in second and Oscar Piastri in third.

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