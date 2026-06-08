Kim Kardashian Dazzles in Vintage Gucci Thong Dress at Monaco Grand Prix After Lewis Hamilton's Podium Finish

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a daring backless black sequin Gucci gown featuring a vintage 1997 thong bikini bottom while celebrating Lewis Hamilton's second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix. The reality star, 45, attended the race and subsequent yacht events in Monaco, showcasing her bold fashion choice and support for her partner. The article details her attire, the history of the vintage Gucci piece, and the couple's recent romance, including their appearances together at various events.

Kim Kardashian made a striking appearance in Monaco following Lewis Hamilton 's podium finish at the Grand Prix, stepping onto a luxury superyacht in a daring backless black sequin gown that prominently featured a vintage Gucci thong bikini bottom from the brand's 1997 Spring/Summer collection.

The reality star and SKIMs mogul, 45, embraced the bold look without a bra underneath, deliberately flashing the retro swimwear piece that originally debuted on the runway under Tom Ford's direction. This specific thong, part of a bikini set, is not a modern release but rather a vintage item over two decades old, adding an element of archival fashion intrigue to her ensemble.

Kardashian has been photographed wearing the same piece before, including in 2018 Instagram posts, and it was also famously modeled by supermodel Kate Moss during Gucci's recent Milan fashion show. Her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix was part of a weekend spent supporting Hamilton, who finished second behind 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli. She was present on Sunday as Hamilton received his trophy from Princess Charlene of Monaco, with the driver blowing a kiss toward her during the celebration.

Champagne was sprayed during the podium ceremony, briefly drenching Kardashian's hair as she filmed the moment for official Formula 1 social media channels. For the race itself, she wore a cream-colored dress that clung to her figure, with her dark hair swept into a chic updo. She was accompanied by her sister Khloe, who wore a satin cream dress with lace trim.

The couple's romance has been developing since early 2024, with initial sightings at hotels in the Cotswolds and Paris, followed by dinners together and joint appearances at the Super Bowl, Tokyo for the Japanese Grand Prix, and Coachella. They were first photographed kissing in Malibu in April, and Hamilton has met Kardashian's four children.

Their relationship, described by insiders as an exploration of romance after years of friendship, has become more public, with Kardashian often seen cheering on Hamilton at races and sharing moments on social media, including a recent bike ride they enjoyed together





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Gucci Vintage Fashion Thong Dress Celebrity Couple Formula 1

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