Kim Kardashian Considers Reaching Out to Kris Humphries After Khloe's Lamar Odom Reunion

Kim Kardashian contemplates contacting her ex-husband Kris Humphries after Khloe Kardashian's reunion with Lamar Odom. The episode sparks a conversation about exes and the challenges of past relationships.

Could Kim Kardashian be the next Kardashian to reunite with a past flame on screen? During the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim immediately guessed that Khloé had met with ex-husband Lamar Odom , sparking a playful conversation about reaching out to their own exes. Kim, 44, jokingly asked Khloé if she should call Kris Humphries, her ex-husband from a whirlwind 72-day marriage in 2011. Khloé, 40, chimed in, suggesting a reunion of all the Kardashian exes.

This lighthearted moment brought up the topic of past relationships and Kim's journey through them.Before her marriage to Humphries, Kim was married to producer Damon Thomas for three years, a relationship that ended in 2003. Her marriage to Humphries, which ended in a highly publicized divorce in 2013, was short-lived but left a significant impact. Kim has spoken openly about the challenges of that relationship, revealing that she felt pressured to get married at the time. She confessed that she thought she was 'getting old' and that her friends were having children, leading to a hasty decision. Kim's marriage to Kanye West, which began in 2014, lasted for nearly seven years. They had four children together before filing for divorce in 2021. Kim has been candid about the difficulties she faced during her marriage to West, particularly his controversial online behavior. She acknowledged the pain of witnessing a personality shift and the impossibility of getting back the person she once knew. She also expressed the heartache of a marriage ending for reasons beyond personal control, a sentiment she shared with Khloé, who has also experienced similar relationship hardships. As Kim continues to navigate her personal life and relationships, fans eagerly await more insights into her journey on The Kardashians





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KIM KARDASHIAN KRIS HUMPHRIES KHLOE KARDASHIAN LAMAR ODOM THE KARDASHIANS EX-HUSBANDS RELATIONSHIPS CELEBRITY NEWS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Kardashians Trailer: Kim Kardashian Teases New Romance, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom ReuniteThe trailer for season six of The Kardashians shows Kim Kardashian teasing that she's dating again, plus Khloe Kardashian reunites with Lamar Odom.

Read more »

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Secret Romance, Lamar Odom's Return Brings Kris Jenner to TearsKhloé Kardashian admits to lying about her single status and hints at a serious new relationship, while a tearful Kris Jenner reacts to Lamar Odom's surprise appearance.

Read more »

Naomi Whittel Launches Omi, a Hair Growth Peptide Brand, Backed by Khloé Kardashian and Kris JennerNaomi Whittel, founder of Simply GoodFats and author of 'Glow15,' introduces Omi, a new hair growth peptide brand. Whittel, an expert in nutrition and wellness, developed the brand after years of research and clinical trials. Omi's flagship product, Hair Growth Peptides, features a patented complex designed to promote thicker, stronger hair. The brand is backed by celebrities Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and its products are available for purchase online.

Read more »

The Kardashian Connection: Kris Jenner Knew the Menendez BrothersKris Jenner revealed her past acquaintance with the Menendez brothers during a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian also shared her evolving perspective on the case, having discussed it with her late father, Robert Kardashian, during her youth.

Read more »

“Just Wear a Bikini”: Khloé Kardashian Shares Kris Jenner’s Bold AdviceKhloe Kardashian &39;The Kardashians&39;

Read more »

Khloé Kardashian Shares Parenting Concerns and Praises Kris Jenner's 'Chilling' ApproachKhloé Kardashian opens up about her parenting anxieties, particularly regarding dating when her children become teenagers. She acknowledges taking after her mother Kris Jenner's 'super chill' style but expresses uncertainty about her own approach.

Read more »