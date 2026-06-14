Kim Kardashian Congratulates Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on First Ferrari Win

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian congratulated her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after the Formula One legend secured his long-awaited first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix. Hamilton finished clear of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium. The win marked a significant milestone for Hamilton, who had been struggling to find his footing with the Ferrari team. The couple's relationship has been making headlines in recent weeks, with Hamilton speaking publicly about their romance and the pair appearing together at several high-profile events.

Kim Kardashian congratulated her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after the Formula One legend secured his long-awaited first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix . The reality TV star had been present last weekend to cheer him on at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he finished as the runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix.

Kardashian was not present in Barcelona on Sunday, as Hamilton went one better by claiming his first win since 2024. A celebratory message was quickly shared by the star following Hamilton's triumph, as he finished clear of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium. The Instagram post showed Hamilton powering towards the finish line, with Ferrari staff trackside cheering in celebration.

Kim Kardashian congratulated her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after his first F1 win for Ferrari Hamilton secured his long-awaited victory at the Barcelona Catalunya Grand Prix Kardashian was present at the Monaco Grand Prix last week but was not present in Barcelona Kardashian added heart and trophy emojis to the photo in a show of support for her boyfriend. Hamilton had claimed post-race that winning with Ferrari was beyond his wildest dreams.

He said, 'I wish I had the right words, how do you find the right words to express an emotion that's your new wildest dreams? I truly believed in my decision, and joining Ferrari, I truly believed what this team could achieve, what we could achieve together.

' Hamilton is now just 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, but sounded a word of caution over his potential hopes of an eighth world title. 'Well, honestly, with the way that the year started out, I have not really been thinking about it like that, I've not been thinking about an eighth. Of course, what we had worked towards has been being able to win, but I've always been conscious of the fact that it takes time.

And Mercedes have come out the gates with a blistering car and blistering pace, both drivers doing such a great job. We know we have this power deficit. There's going to be tracks where we go to with long, long straights where that makes it even harder.

But as I said, we've got a great car at the core and if we keep adding performance and we can go through the corners quicker, maybe we can narrow that deficit down a little bit until we improve or until we close the gap on power.

' Kardashian addressed that awkward moment she 'stole' Kimi Antonelli's towel after he won the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. She appeared to have been forgiven by the Formula One driver as she gifted him a new white towel. In a new video, Antonelli was seen climbing out of his Mercedes and was handed a new white towel which had been embroidered with, 'To Kimi from Kim', in black stitching.

Hamilton last week spoke publicly about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, after blowing her a kiss from the podium.

'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends. It was an incredible turnout overall,' Hamilton said.

'I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Hamilton was first romantically linked to the SKIMS founder, earlier this year, but the Monaco Grand Prix showed their affection publicly. The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February.

They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. The Mercedes F1 team had poked fun at the mishap sharing a video of Antonelli, 19, asking: 'I was wondering, have you seen my towel?

' Kardashian gifted Antonelli a new towel ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix, with a follow-up video showing the teenager climbing out of his Mercedes following practice and asking, 'Have you seen my towel? ' Antonelli was handed a new white towel which had been embroidered with, 'To Kimi from Kim', in black stitching. Wrapping the towel around his neck, Antonelli added: 'Thank you Kim.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Ferrari Formula One Barcelona Grand Prix

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian supports Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand PrixKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship heats up as she supports him at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 45, stayed in the hotspot with Khloe to enjoy a sisterly getaway, while Lewis has travelled to Spain for the Barcelona Grand Prix this weekend.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Shine in Monaco Amid Lewis Hamilton's Grand Prix WeekendKim Kardashian and her sister Khloe made a fashionable splash in Monaco while supporting Lewis Hamilton at the F1 race, where he placed second. The couple's public displays of affection and Kim's bold outfits turned heads, while Hamilton praised her unwavering support.

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton Seizes First Ferrari Win at Barcelona GP with Kim Kardashian's SupportLewis Hamilton celebrated his maiden victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, completing an all-British podium. Kim Kardashian, his girlfriend, congratulated him online after attending the prior Monaco race where Hamilton placed second. The win propels him within 41 points of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, though Hamilton remains cautious about title hopes given Ferrari's power deficit.

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton Secures First Ferrari Victory at Barcelona Grand Prix, Kim Kardashian CelebratesLewis Hamilton achieved his first win with Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, finishing ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris on an all‑British podium. Kim Kardashian, his girlfriend, congratulated him on Instagram with a photo and emojis, although she was not present at the race after attending the Monaco Grand Prix the previous week. Hamilton expressed that winning with Ferrari surpasses his wildest dreams but cautioned about his chances for an eighth world championship, noting the performance gap to Mercedes and the challenges on power‑dependent circuits. The couple's public relationship has been highlighted recently, including a viral moment at Monaco where Kardashian accidentally took Kimi Antonelli's winner's towel, later gifting him a new embroidered towel ahead of the Barcelona race.

Read more »