Kim Kardashian Channels Victoria Beckham in Monaco Amid Grand Prix

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been spotted in Monaco, channeling Victoria Beckham's nineties leather-clad look as she supports her new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The couple's romance has been heating up, with Kardashian reportedly making a 11,000-mile round trip to spend time with Hamilton. The Beckhams famously wore matching black leather outfits in 1999, and it seems Kim is taking fashion cues from the iconic look.

Kim Kardashian channeled nineties leather-clad Victoria Beckham as she stepped out in Monaco on Friday amid the Grand Prix where she is supporting her new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton .

The reality TV star, 45, showed off her cleavage in a tiny black leather zip-up jacket and skintight pants while aboard a boat with her sister Khloe, 41, and their pals. She paired her all-leather look with a giant alligator skin Hermes Birkin bag, giant designer sunglasses and black high heels. But it seems that Kim is also taking fashion cues from the Beckhams who famously wore matching black leather outfits in 1999 to the Bond Street Versace store opening.

Lewis, 41, was seen on a scooter on Saturday morning as he rode around the paddock in a red team top. Kim Kardashian channeled nineties leather-clad Victoria Beckham as she stepped out in Monaco on Friday amid the Grand Prix where she is supporting her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton The reality TV star, 45, showed off her cleavage in a tiny black leather zip-up jacket and skintight pants while aboard a boat with her sister Khloe, 41, and their pals The 41-year-old racing superstar modeled a sheer pink sequin top and pale pink trousers, which he accessorized with diamond earrings and a shell choker necklace earlier this week.

Kardashian happens to be a huge fan of sparkles and the color pink. She wore a similar look to Hamilton's Monaco Grand Prix outfit while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Kering Caring for Women gala in New York. She had on a sheer baby pink gown covered in rhinestones and sequins.

Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen. They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official.

Just last week, Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time. A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him. In April, Kim reportedly made an eye-watering 11,000-mile round trip just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton.

But it seems that Kim is also taking fashion cues from the Beckhams who famously wore matching black leather outfits in 1999 to the Bond Street Versace store opening Lewis, 41, was seen on a scooter on Saturday morning as he rode around the paddock in a red team top Lewis looked ready for his big weekend of racing Kim Kardashian enjoys a romantic bike ride with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton as their romance heats up The reality TV star is believed to have flown to London from LA on her private jet to spend time with her beau. After touching down in Farnborough, Hants, she was driven to F1 driver Lewis's £18million home in Kensington.

Sources close to the mother of four say her strenuous trip across the Atlantic is in a bid to keep their romance alive. An insider told The Sun: 'Lewis and Kim are two of the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time.

' Earlier this week, Kardashian provided fans with a rare glimpse at their relationship on Instagram. The mother-of-four posted a selfie that Hamilton had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ensured that she left something in the post that would delight her man. She included a cheeky snap of herself in a skimpy white string bikini, and another in a black two-piece.





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