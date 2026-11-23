Kim Kardashian supported the F1 Academy season finale in Las Vegas on November 21. Alisha Palmowski secured the 2026 championship victory during the event.

Kim Kardashian made a striking appearance at the F1 Academy season finale held in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21. The entrepreneur and reality star wore a plunging black leather blouse paired with matching skintight pants to the high-profile motorsport event.

Kardashian Supports F1 Academy Finale

Kardashian stood alongside F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. She praised the participating drivers for their dedication and skill. In a public caption, she described the competitors as fearless, focused, and inspiring figures for the next generation of female racers.

Also read Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Palmowski Secures Championship Title

Britain's Alisha Palmowski of Campos Racing won the final race and has already clinched the 2026 F1 Academy championship. Palmowski secured the title after recovering from eighth place to finish second in the Reverse Grid Race in Austin, Texas. The Red Bull Racing junior driver accumulated five victories throughout the season to seal the championship before the Las Vegas finale.

Romance with Hamilton Draws Attention

Kardashian's presence at the event highlights her relationship with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton races for Scuderia Ferrari and has been a frequent companion to Kardashian in the paddock this season. The romance between the two has become a major narrative throughout the 2026 Formula One calendar.

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Previous Weekend Attendance in Vegas

Kardashian attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session on Friday, November 20, prior to the Academy finale. She wore a fitted red leather bodysuit for that previous appearance. Her consistent attendance at major motorsport events this season has drawn significant media attention and public commentary.

Series Growth and Fan Reaction

F1 Academy launched in 2023 as Formula One's all-women racing series aimed at developing female talent. Palmowski responded to Kardashian's social media post with a public thank you. Kardashian also discussed her personal life in October, noting her five-year single period before her current relationship allows her to focus on family and projects.