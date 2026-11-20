Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick claim the moon landing never happened during a debate with Dr. Kate Biberdorf on The Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian agrees.

Kim Kardashian publicly reiterated her skepticism regarding the historic Apollo missions during an episode of The Kardashians that aired on November 19. The reality star engaged in a direct conversation with science educator Dr. Kate Biberdorf, explicitly stating that she does not believe the United States ever landed astronauts on the lunar surface. This declaration occurred despite Dr. Biberdorf presenting clear evidence that the moon landing s were successful and repeated multiple times by NASA.

Direct Challenge to Lunar Mission Facts

Kim Kardashian clarified her position while Dr. Biberdorf, a chemistry professor at the University of Notre Dame, attempted to answer questions from the family. The discussion began when Scott Disick asked the professor about the shape of the Earth, which led Kim to distinguish her views. She stated, I do not get the flat Earth thing, but identified herself as someone who believes we did not land on the moon. This statement directly contradicted scientific consensus and historical records maintained by space agencies worldwide.

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Scott Disick Reinforces Lunar Skepticism

Scott Disick aligned himself with Kim Kardashian's perspective during the debate, dismissing the possibility of the first lunar landing. He asserted that there was no chance that humans landed on the moon and questioned the technical feasibility of streaming the event to the entire world at that time. Despite the professor's insistence that the initial landing had occurred, Disick maintained his skepticism, highlighting a shared doubt between the two relatives regarding space history.

Dr. Biberdorf Defends Historical Records

Dr. Kate Biberdorf countered the skepticism by emphasizing that the United States has successfully landed on the moon six times. She stood firm against the claims made by Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, asserting that the historical record is accurate and well-documented. The professor explained that the technology and logistical capability to achieve these missions were present and executed correctly during the Apollo program era.

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Khloe Kardashian Maintains Disbelief

Khloe Kardashian joined the conversation, indicating that the scientific explanation provided by Dr. Biberdorf did not alter her own viewpoint on the matter. She remarked to the group that despite the professor believing they landed, she herself believed they did not. Her comment underscored a persistent generational or personal disconnect with established historical events, even when presented with expert clarification by Dr. Biberdorf.

Production Context and Viewer Reaction

The segment was featured in the November 19 episode of The Kardashians, where Khloe Kardashian invited Dr. Biberdorf to address various curiosities held by the family. The interaction highlighted the intersection of reality television entertainment and scientific education, often resulting in contentious debates among cast members. This specific exchange has drawn attention for its candid rejection of verified historical facts by prominent media personalities.