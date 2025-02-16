Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite at Chris Rock's Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made a joint appearance at Chris Rock's birthday celebration in New York City.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at Chris Rock's star-studded birthday bash held at the Crane Club in New York City. Kardashian, clad in a form-fitting outfit, joined a host of other notable figures, including Chris Rock's former 'Saturday Night Live' colleague, Pete Davidson.Upon entering the event, Kardashian engaged with reporters, revealing her favorite book and sharing insights about her upcoming high school reunion.

Davidson, while less talkative, graciously obliged photographers with a few minutes of his time. Kardashian and Davidson's connection dates back to 2021 when Kardashian hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they shared a kiss during an Aladdin sketch. Around nine months later, in August 2022, they parted ways romantically. Since then, both have been linked to other individuals. However, it appears there's no bad blood between the two. They were recently spotted having an amicable conversation at the Met Gala in 2023. It's worth noting that Chris Rock's actual birthday was last week, but he chose to celebrate this weekend coinciding with the 'Saturday Night Live' 50th-anniversary festivities taking place in New York City





