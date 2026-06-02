Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Romance Slow, Source Says Relationship Could Be Endgame

Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton are taking their relationship slowly, with a source revealing they are 'really happy' and that those close to them believe it could be endgame. The couple recently enjoyed a bike ride together and have been gradually sharing glimpses of their romance on social media.

Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are taking their relationship slow, with a source exclusively revealing that the pair are in no rush to speed things up.

The couple, who have been friends for years, recently spent time together on a bike ride in an undisclosed location, with Hamilton capturing a funny video of Kardashian playfully veering into his lane. The outing was part of a larger trip where they aimed to deepen their connection. The source shared that both had a break in their schedules and decided to take another trip to spend more time together and really get to know each other.

Kardashian, 45, has felt ready to put herself back out there after everything she has gone through, and those around her want her to be happy. This budding romance has been years in the making, with sources telling Us Weekly that the friends-turned-lovers are 'really happy' and those closest to them believe the relationship 'could be endgame.

' The couple's journey from friendship to romance has been gradual, with both prioritizing genuine connection over rushing into a public spectacle. Their recent Instagram activity has fueled speculation, as Kardashian shared a photo dump from Coachella 2026 that included a snapshot seemingly featuring Hamilton's hand, marking a soft launch of their romance. The Skims founder posted the images on April 16, 2026, including pictures with her children, sisters, and friends.

The most notable slides featured Hamilton, 41, as the couple enjoyed a bike ride together. In a lighthearted video, Hamilton captured the pair on bicycles as Kardashian appeared to cross into his lane, showcasing their playful dynamic. This public glimpse comes after months of private outings, with the duo taking care to nurture their bond away from the spotlight. The source emphasized that both are focused on building a strong foundation, given their busy careers and family commitments.

Kardashian, a mother of four, has been open about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. In a recent conversation with her sister Khloé Kardashian, she discussed how she and Ye have bonded over their daughter North's interest in producing music. Kim noted that they are now in a much better place because of that shared focus. She expressed that she always looks at their family dynamic with love, despite times when she needs to be protective.

She acknowledged that the music and producing side is not her thing, but it is North's bonding activity with her dad. She stressed the importance of communicating about how North moves through that world, respecting Kanye's opinion on what goes on with their children, and filtering opportunities that come North's way. This mature approach to co-parenting has allowed Kardashian to open her heart to a new relationship.

She and Hamilton have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a previous trip that sparked romance rumors. The Formula 1 star has kept a low profile about their relationship, but those close to him say he is smitten. The couple's shared interests and mutual respect for each other's careers are seen as key factors in their compatibility. As they continue to explore their connection, both are taking it day by day, without pressure to define the relationship publicly.

The source concluded that everyone around Kardashian wants her to be happy after everything she has been through, and this relationship seems to bring her joy. With both being high-profile figures, they are mindful of maintaining privacy while enjoying their time together. Their social media hints and public outings suggest a growing closeness, leaving fans eager to see where this romance leads.

Hamilton, known for his racing prowess, has been supportive of Kardashian's ventures, and the two have been seen at events together. Their relationship, which began as a friendship, has blossomed into something deeper, with insiders noting that they complement each other well. The future looks bright for this couple, as they prioritize genuine connection and happiness





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