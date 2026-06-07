Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Steals the Show at Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance was on full display at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the reality star watching on as her man narrowly missed out on victory. Kim's glamorous paddock look was showstopping in itself, but she didn't shy away from subtly matching her man with a pair of Noughties-inspired purple glasses.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 's romance undoubtedly stole the show at Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix , with the reality star watching on as her man narrowly missed out on victory.

Kim arrived on the track dressed in a sexy cream dress, but accessorised the look with a pair of Noughties-inspired purple glasses. The accessory perfectly matched Lewis' arrival look, which consisted of a sharp suit and a long purple overcoat, as he prepared to jump in the car after finishing qualifying in second place.

Despite hopes that Lewis could land his first victory at Ferrari, it wasn't to be as he finished in second place, while Kimi Antonelli drove into the history books by becoming the youngest winner at 19 years old. Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cosy on New Year's Eve in Aspen.

Kim Kardashian added a subtle nod to her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton to her glamorous paddock look as she supported him at a Formula One race for the first time. They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official. Just last week, Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time.

A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him. Earlier this week, Kardashian provided fans with a rare glimpse at their relationship on Instagram. The mother-of-four posted a selfie that Hamilton had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ensured that she left something in the post that would delight her man.

She included a cheeky snap of herself in a skimpy white string bikini, and another in a black two-piece. It wasn't the best start to race day for Kim though as she was blasted by Formula 1 fans on social media after a toe-curling encounter with a TV reporter. Kim was stood with Khloe and her entourage watching the pre-race ceremony unfold in the Mediterranean principality.

She was approached by Martin Brundle of British broadcaster Sky Sports, whose iconic grid walk has become a staple of every Formula 1 race. Brundle walked up and down the grid in the moments before the race looking for celebrities and drivers to interview. He noticed Kim and Khloe stood by the track and approached them to try and get a word while on live TV.

But both Kardashian sisters chose to rudely ignore Brundle, refusing to say a single word to him before they turned to their entourage in a bid to seemingly get him moved away. The embarrassing moment sparked fury among the fans watching on at home. They said: 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class;' 'Didn't we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle.





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Formula One Celebrity Romance

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