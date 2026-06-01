Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton s Romance Heats Up with Romantic Bike Ride

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are going strong, enjoying a romantic bike ride and spending time with her kids. The couple, dating since December 2025, shared intimate Instagram posts and continue to balance their busy lives.

Kim Kardashian s romance with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has continued to heat up as the loved-up pair enjoyed a romantic bike ride together.

The couple, who have been dating since December 2025, are reportedly stronger than ever, with Lewis even seen with Kim and her children during a recent family dinner. In a post on Instagram, Kim shared a selfie that Lewis had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together, along with the star nervously trying to maintain her balance.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ensured that she left something in the post that would delight her man, posting a cheeky snap of herself in a skimpy white string bikini, and another in a black two-piece. Kim also enjoyed some well-deserved family time as she snapped a selfie of herself with her sister Khloe and her two children.

Just last week Kim and Lewis took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her children for the first time. The stars, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year s Eve in Aspen. They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official.

Last month, Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted kissing for the first time when they went swimming in the Pacific Ocean near her home in Malibu. They were most recently spotted together during weekend one of the Coachella Festival in California. The duo were seen sweetly linking arms as they arrived for Justin Bieber s Coachella set. They lingered near the front of the stage during the headlining set, staying close throughout the performance.

The couple were also joined by North, who is Kardashian s eldest daughter from her marriage to rapper Kanye West. A source previously said that the couple have an intense relationship and added that her family adores him. In a post on Instagram, Kim shared a selfie that Lewis had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together, along with the star nervously trying to maintain her balance.

Another cheeky snap saw Kim flash a middle finger to the camera while dressed in a revealing black bikini. Even with her hair still wrapped in a towel, Kim ensured she had one of her beloved Birkins on hand as she boarded her private jet. Kim also enjoyed some well-deserved family time as she snapped a selfie of herself with her sister Khloe and her two children. The influencer showed off her incredible figure in a revealing white cut-out swimsuit.

In April, Kim reportedly made an eye-watering 11,000-mile round trip just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton. The reality TV star is believed to have flown to London from LA on her private jet to spend time with her beau. After touching down in Farnborough, Hants, she was driven to F1 driver Lewis s 18 million home in Kensington.

Sources close to the mother of four say her strenuous trip across the Atlantic is in a bid to keep their romance alive. An insider told The Sun: Lewis and Kim are two of the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time. The couple s whirlwind romance shows no signs of slowing down as they continue to balance their high-profile careers and family commitments.

Kim, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, has been open about her desire to find love again, and fans have been thrilled to see her happy with Hamilton. Meanwhile, Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has remained relatively private about his personal life in the past, but sources say he is completely smitten with Kardashian. The pair s public appearances together have become more frequent, and they are often seen holding hands and sharing intimate moments.

As their relationship progresses, insiders predict that they may take the next step soon, possibly moving in together or even getting engaged. For now, they are enjoying their time together, whether it be romantic getaways or family outings. Kim s Instagram post showcasing their bike ride has received thousands of likes and comments, with fans expressing their support for the couple.

The post also featured a photo of Kim and her children, highlighting her commitment to blending her family with her new relationship. Lewis has reportedly bonded well with Kim s kids, and they enjoy spending time together. This new development marks a significant milestone in their relationship, as it suggests a long-term commitment. As the couple navigates their busy schedules, they make it a priority to see each other.

Kim s recent trip to London is just one example of their dedication. With both of them at the top of their respective fields, they understand the demands of fame and are willing to go the extra mile to make their relationship work. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in their love story, which continues to unfold publicly through social media and paparazzi photos





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