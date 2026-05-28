Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up as He Spends Quality Time with Her Children

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is heating up as he spends quality time with her children. The couple, who have been dating since December 2025, looked happier than ever as they dined with her famous family and Hamilton's mother in LA.

Kim Kardashian took a major step in her blossoming romance with Lewis Hamilton as he spent quality time with her children this week. Kardashian, 45, who has been dating the British F1 star, 41, since December 2025, looked happier than ever as the couple dined with her famous family and Hamilton's mother in LA.

Hamilton doted on Kardashian's oldest son Saint, 10, as he wrapped an arm around the youngster while the reality star held hands with daughter Chicago, eight, and son Psalm, seven. Her oldest daughter North, 12, did not appear to be in attendance. Kardashian showed off her signature curves in a pencil skirt and cropped grey jacket, paired with strappy heels.

Hamilton donned a white tracksuit for the evening, while Kardashian's momager Kris Jenner, 70, wowed in a black leather trench coat. Showing how serious the pair's romance is, Hamilton's mother Carmen Larbalestier, 71, joined the group for dinner at Nobu. The stars, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly five months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen.

They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official. Last month, Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted kissing for the first time when they went swimming in the Pacific Ocean near her home in Malibu. They were most recently spotted together during weekend one of the Coachella Festival in California. The duo were seen sweetly linking arms as they arrived for Justin Bieber's Coachella set.

They lingered near the front of the stage during the headlining set, staying close throughout the performance. The couple were also joined by North, who is Kardashian's eldest daughter from her marriage to rapper Kanye West. A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that her family 'adores' him. The reality TV star is believed to have flown to London from LA on her private jet to spend time with her beau.

After touching down in Farnborough, Hants, she was driven to F1 driver Lewis's £18million home in Kensington. Sources close to the mother of four say her strenuous trip across the Atlantic is in a bid to keep their romance alive. An insider told The Sun: 'Lewis and Kim are two of the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time.





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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Blossoms as They Spend Quality Time with Her ChildrenKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance continues to blossom as they spend quality time with her children. The reality star, 45, has been dating the British F1 star, 41, since December 2025, and they were spotted dining with her famous family and Hamilton's mother in LA. Hamilton doted on Kardashian's oldest son Saint, 10, as he wrapped an arm around the youngster while the reality star held hands with daughter Chicago, eight, and son Psalm, seven.

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