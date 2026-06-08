Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is heating up as they attend the Monaco Grand Prix together. The reality star, 45, was spotted on a yacht after the race, where her partner Lewis Hamilton finished in second place. Kim turned heads in a daring backless Gucci 'thong dress' as she went braless under the racy number and flashed the vintage Gucci thong from 1997 beneath.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 's romance heats up as they attend the Monaco Grand Prix together. The reality star, 45, was spotted on a yacht after the race, where her partner Lewis Hamilton finished in second place.

Kim turned heads in a daring backless Gucci 'thong dress' as she went braless under the racy number and flashed the vintage Gucci thong from 1997 beneath. The SKIMs mogul styled her dark tresses in a neat waved up do for the night out in Monaco and waved to fans. Kim supported partner Lewis at the grand prix on Sunday where he finished in second behind Kimi Antonelli.

The British racer, 41, who was first romantically linked to the Kim earlier this year, sent love to her with a sweet kiss as he accepted his second place trophy following the race over the weekend before the bubbly drenched her. The TV personality's hair was covered in the fizz as she tried to shield herself from the spray and protect her no-doubt professionally styled hair.

In a short clip uploaded to the official F1 Instagram account, Kim could be seen proudly filming her beau as he was presented the trophy from Princess Charlene of Monaco - just before being sprayed. Just before Hamilton had lifted the large trophy up into the air while giving a thumbs up to his team watching from below. He then blew a kiss towards Kim, who was also nearby which caused her to flash a cheerful smile.

She applauded the professional driver who stood alongside 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli who came in first place. Kim glammed up for the big day wearing a cream-colored dress that clung to her figure. While attending the star-studded race, she also unveiled the daring backless portion of the ensemble. Her dark locks were swept up into a chic updo, allowing loose strands to border the sides of her face.

Kim looked nothing short of sensational as she went braless under the racy number and flashed the vintage Gucci thong from 1997 beneath.

The SKIMs mogul styled her dark tresses in a neat waved up do for the night out in Monaco and waved to fans Kim supported partner Lewis at the grand prix on Sunday where he finished in second behind Kimi Antonelli She looked every inch the proud partner as she watched on One day earlier on Saturday, Kardashian was also spotted supporting Hamilton during his race Read More Kim Kardashian displays subtle show of unity with Lewis Hamilton on romance's biggest stage yet She slipped into a pair of closed-toed black heels and completed the look with stylish shades.

The star was accompanied by her younger sister Khloe who was also dressed for the special occasion in a satin cream dress with a lace trim on the neckline and hem. Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for years before recently sparking up a romance. Back in late January, the stars were seen checking into an upscale hotel in the Cotswolds.

Shortly after, the pair were spotted at another hotel in the city of Paris - before they grabbed dinner together at Aqua Kyoto. An insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time, 'Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going.

'They've been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship. ' Later that same month, Kardashian and Hamilton sat next to each other while attending Super Bowl LX. The pair also spent time together in Tokyo in March ahead of Hamilton taking part in the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix. The couple also made an appearance at the Coachella Music Festival soon after.

Earlier this month, Kardashian uploaded a photo to Instagram as both she and the racer had a blast during a bike ride Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted kissing for the first time as they took a dip in the ocean in Malibu in April. Earlier this month, Kardashian jumped to Instagram as both she and the racer had a blast during a bike ride.

Hamilton has also met the star's four children whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seve





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Gucci 'Thong Dress'

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