Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up as Sisters Twin at Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian stepped out in matching black outfits at the Monaco Grand Prix, while insiders reveal that Kim's relationship with Lewis Hamilton is stronger than ever and could be endgame.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian made a stylish appearance at the Circuit de Monaco on Saturday, June 6, ahead of the qualifying runs for the Monaco Grand Prix .

The sisters coordinated in sultry black outfits, with Kim opting for a lacy corset tucked into bootcut jeans and Khloé choosing a charcoal-colored bodysuit paired with oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Their arrival came amid ongoing speculation about Kim's relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton. According to sources exclusively speaking to Us Weekly, Kim and Lewis have been friends for years before their romance blossomed.

An insider revealed that the couple is really happy and that those closest to them believe this could be endgame. Lewis is described as head over heels, having waited over a decade for his dream girl. The source added that Lewis and Kim are both committed to making their relationship work despite their busy schedules, frequently FaceTiming while Lewis is at F1 races. Their friendship-first foundation gives those around them confidence that they are a perfect match.

Lewis has previously spoken about his views on having children, telling The Times of London in September 2024 that he currently has work to do and wouldn't be able to parent at the level he wants. He noted that one of his best friends just had a kid and he sees how manic it is.

However, he also expressed that he is really good with kids and feels he can be a kid himself around them. Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The couple has kept details of Lewis's interactions with the kids private, but their relationship continues to strengthen amidst the glitz of Monaco and the high-speed world of Formula 1





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