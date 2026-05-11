Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Romance Sparks Marriage Rumors as Jonathan Cheban Shares Insight

Jonathan Cheban weighs in on the blossoming romance between Kim Kardashian and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, discussing the possibility of a fourth marriage for the SKIMS mogul.

The world of celebrity romance has been set ablaze with the recent public confirmation of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton .

After maintaining a platonic friendship for over a decade, the two have transitioned into a romantic partnership that has captured the attention of fans and paparazzi alike. Their bond became officially public and romantic around November, and since then, they have been seen sharing intimate moments during high-profile events and private getaways.

A significant turning point occurred recently when the pair were photographed holding hands while leaving a performance of the Broadway play The Fear Of 13, marking their first overt display of affection in the public eye. Their journey over the last six months has been a whirlwind of luxury and global travel, spanning from the snowy peaks of Aspen during New Year's Eve to the historic landscapes of the Cotswolds and the romantic streets of Paris.

They have also been spotted together in Utah and Tokyo, where Kardashian's children accompanied them, suggesting a deeper integration of Hamilton into her family life. Amidst the swirling speculation regarding the future of this power couple, Kim's longtime confidant, Jonathan Cheban, has provided some humorous perspective.

During a recent appearance at the Virtual Reality Masterminds celebration hosted by Vulture in New York, Cheban, known to many as the Food God, was questioned about whether another wedding was on the horizon for the SKIMS founder. With a playful roll of his eyes, Cheban expressed a certain fatigue regarding the spectacle of Kardashian weddings, noting that he had already witnessed two of them and felt it was time to stop while he was still ahead.

Despite his jokes about the altar, Cheban was effusive in his praise for the couple's compatibility. He described Kim and Lewis as a gorgeous match, suggesting that they function as a perfect yin and yang. He emphasized that both individuals are cool, incredibly fashionable, and fit together seamlessly, validating the chemistry that observers have noted since they began dating.

However, the prospect of a fourth marriage is a complex topic for Kim Kardashian, given her storied romantic history. She has previously navigated three high-profile marriages, starting with music producer Damon Thomas in the early 2000s, followed by a brief and tumultuous 72-day union with NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011, and most recently a long-term marriage to Kanye West that lasted from 2014 until 2022.

The emotional and public toll of these relationships, particularly the latter, has left her cautious. In a candid conversation on the This Life of Mine podcast with James Corden, Kim admitted that she is unsure if she will ever walk down the aisle again. She spoke about the sheer magnitude of her life, acknowledging that her fame, her billion-dollar business empire, and her role as a mother to four children create a lifestyle that would be overwhelming for most people.

She noted that while it would be wonderful to share her life with a partner, it takes a truly unique and special person to handle the complexities of her world. Despite the distance created by her demanding schedule, the bond between Kim and Jonathan Cheban remains steadfast. Cheban recently explained that although they do not see each other as frequently as they once did during the height of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, their friendship is still very much intact.

He attributed this to the overwhelming nature of Kim's daily routine, which involves managing a global brand, raising four children, and maintaining a rigorous filming schedule. He expressed an understanding of why their paths do not cross as often, recalling the days when they could simply hit the streets together in Los Angeles.

Cheban continues to admire the Kardashian family's ability to constantly reinvent themselves, stating that they never become stale and are always finding ways to upgrade their lives and businesses. As Kim and Lewis continue to navigate their relationship, the public remains fascinated by the intersection of sports royalty and reality TV prestige. Their relationship seems to be built on a foundation of long-term friendship, which may provide a more stable base than Kim's previous romances.

Whether this will eventually lead to a fourth wedding remains to be seen, but for now, the couple appears content to enjoy their mutual affection and shared passion for fashion and luxury. The support of friends like Cheban and the acceptance of her children suggest that regardless of the legal status of their union, Hamilton has found a meaningful place in the meticulously curated yet chaotic life of Kim Kardashian





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