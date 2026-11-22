Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship turns romantic. Details on their F1 Academy appearance and private moments confirm the high-profile couple.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have confirmed their romantic relationship by attending the F1 Academy finale together. The couple appeared at the event in Las Vegas, solidifying speculation that had been circulating throughout 2026. This public appearance marks a significant step in their blossoming romance.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Public Appearance

Kim Kardashian, aged 46, attended the F1 Academy finale on Saturday, November 21. She wore a plunging, fitted black leather long-sleeved blouse with coordinating skintight pants. The Formula One all-women racing series launched in 2023. Its purpose is to prepare aspiring female drivers for higher ranks in the sport.

Also read Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Grand Prix in Red Catsuit

The pair arrived at the venue supporting the next generation of racers. F1 Academy managing director confirmed the attendance. The event took place at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. It served as a high-profile platform for the young drivers.

Speculation About Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Romance

Rumors about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating began earlier in the year. The pair were spotted together at Estelle Manor. This luxury hotel and country club is located in Oxfordshire, England. Witnesses reported seeing the couple spend time at the exclusive location.

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Kim Kardashian also attended the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session on Friday, November 20. She wore a fitted red leather bodysuit to the event. This appearance preceded the finale by one day. The red outfit drew significant media attention and fueled dating rumors.

Kim Kardashian Dating History and Previous Statements

Kim Kardashian had previously discussed her approach to dating after her divorce. In an October profile, she made a rare comment about her status. She stated she focused on her kids and projects. She felt no rush to find a partner.

She explained that she did not feel empty. She wanted to completely heal before a new relationship. An insider noted this mindset influenced her timeline. The Skims mogul was briefly linked to others after her split.

She told reporters she was not ready to open up. She believed the universe works in your favor when you allow it. This philosophy eventually led to her connection with Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Previous Appearances

The couple has been seen at other major events together. Kim Kardashian attended the Singapore Grand Prix paddock in October. She wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli pink floral gown. The dress matched her rosy makeup. The Skims mogul looked elegant at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

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That event occurred on Sunday, October 11. She supported Lewis Hamilton during the race weekend. The outfit was described as vintage glamour. It showcased her style on the international stage.

When pressed for details about her romance, she declined to comment. She responded in a respectful manner. She preferred not to share personal information publicly. This boundary has been respected by her team.

Impact of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Relationship

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton has attracted global attention. Their combined fame impacts both fashion and motorsports. Fans follow their appearances closely. The couple supports various charitable and professional causes together.

Kim Kardashian continues to expand her business empire. She balances her professional commitments with her personal life. Her support for Lewis Hamilton highlights her involvement in Formula One. The partnership demonstrates a mutual respect for each other's careers.

Public reaction to their relationship has been largely positive. Many admire their connection and shared interests. The couple remains focused on their respective projects. Their public appearances continue to be major news events.