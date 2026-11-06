Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Reportedly House-Hunting in Los Angeles

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly asked agents to find a Los Angeles home near Kim Kardashian, favouring Malibu, Hollywood Hills and Pacific Palisades.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is reportedly house-hunting in Los Angeles as his romance with Kim Kardashian continues to grow. According to reports, Hamilton has asked agents to find him a mansion in the city, where Kardashian lives with her four children from her former marriage to Kanye West. The search is a sign that the couple are growing ever closer, and the home would give the racing driver a base in the city.

Hamilton is open to either renting or buying a property. The areas he prefers include Malibu, Hollywood Hills and Pacific Palisades. The house would serve as a place to stay during the off-season, making it easier for Hamilton and Kardashian to keep their relationship going. At present, Hamilton's home is in Monaco, which is more than 6,000 miles away from Los Angeles. Also read Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Share Glimpses Into Mom Kris Jenner’s 71st Birthday Celebration

Hamilton and Kardashian Describe a Relationship Built on Connection

Sources say Hamilton is overwhelmed by how easy his connection with Kardashian feels. The sources add that the two make things work despite their very intense solo schedules. Some of Kardashian's friends have reportedly started jokingly calling her 'Lady Kim', a nickname that suggests how seriously her circle now views the relationship.

The romance was first discussed publicly during a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality show that follows the family. During the episode, Kardashian said she is 'really, really happy' and revealed that the man in her life meets every requirement on her famously demanding relationship checklist. She described a list of more than 50 qualities she wanted in an ideal partner, and suggested she had finally found someone who fulfilled all of them.

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Kardashian made these remarks while speaking to comedian Nikki Glaser, 42, on the set of their film The Fifth Wheel. When producers pressed her to reveal more about the mystery man, Kardashian replied that they were really trying to get the information out of her. She added that she would say only that she was just really, really happy for now.

Public Appearances and Travel Fuel Relationship Speculation

Hamilton and Kardashian have been romantically linked since February and have since gone Instagram official. Since going public, Kardashian has been seen supporting Hamilton at his Formula One races. The couple also took a trip to Japan earlier this year.

Reports say the pair spent a weekend at the luxury hotel Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and visited Paris, which Hamilton and Kardashian visited in February as well. In the same month, the couple appeared publicly together at the Super Bowl, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Hamilton and Kardashian had known each other for several years before their relationship began. Hamilton has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger, 48, and actress Sofia Vergara, 54.

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Family Views and Kardashian's Reflections on Single Life

Kardashian is the mother of North, 13, Saint, ten, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with Kanye West. A source told People magazine that Hamilton is an easy-going guy with great energy, that her family likes him, and that Kardashian is very into him. The same source said both are busy with their careers but see each other as much as possible.

According to the insider, the two have more than just a casual connection. The source added that it takes a lot to capture Kardashian's interest and that she is definitely intrigued by Hamilton.

Earlier this week, Kardashian told The Times that she was really single for five years, and that the time felt great. She said she used those years to focus on her children and on projects she wanted to be involved with, and that she felt no rush to start a new relationship. Kardashian said she did not feel empty during that period and needed the time to completely heal and work on herself before she was ready to open up.