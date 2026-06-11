Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton PDA-Filled Monaco Grand Prix Outing

Kim Kardashian was spotted supporting her new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple was seen PDA-ing and enjoying a trip to Japan together.

She spent a week in Monaco supporting her new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton . Yet Kim Kardashian was back on home turf on Thursday as she stepped out in LA after arriving back in the States in a swanky private jet.

The reality star, 45, chose to throw things back to the Eighties in an oversized shirt with cropped opaque tights and sky-high Gucci court shoes. Known for her saucy style, Kim still managed to flash a hint of cleavage as she allowed her bra to poke out from beneath the blue striped top. On Sunday, Lewis finally broke his silence on his relationship with Kim after the pair's PDA packed stint at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton finished second behind Kimi Antonelli in the race and was supported by his girlfriend who cheered him on from the crowds with her sister Khloe. After blowing Kim a kiss from the podium, Lewis said: 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends . It was an incredible turnout overall.

'I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Lewis also wasn't disheartened by the fact he has yet to win a race since joining Ferrari last year saying he felt 'inspired to level up' and that overall he was feeling 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' While Kim was on hand to support her man as he accepted his second place trophy she didn't seem too impressed with the customary champagne celebration, desperately trying to shield herself as Lewis fired bubbly into the crowds.

Yet she soon returned to greet him as he stepped down from the podium, with the couple sharing a sweet cuddle and kiss in the crowd. British racer Lewis was first romantically linked to SKIMS founder Kim, 45, earlier this year, yet the Grand Prix marked their first PDA filled outing.

The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February. They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Lewis - who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Sofía Vergara - and Kim had previously known each other for several years. A source told Us Weekly: 'Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both.

While Kim was on hand to support her man as he accepted his trophy she didn't seem too impressed with the customary champagne celebration, desperately trying to shield herself 'They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are.

' Meanwhile, Kim - who is mother to North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with her ex-husband Kanye West - is said to be taking her new relationship seriously. A source recently told PEOPLE: ' just an easy-going guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.

'They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. ' They are said to have 'more than just a casual connection' with the insider adding: 'It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued.





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix PDA Relationship Friendship Endgame Easy-Going Guy Great Energy Busy With Their Careers See Each Other As Much As Possible More Than Just A Casual Connection

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