Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton: A New Love Story Unfolds

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton have been spotted together multiple times, fueling rumors of a romantic relationship. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has been making time for each other, with an insider revealing that Hamilton is 'head over heels' for Kardashian.

Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian have been making headlines with their blossoming romance. The couple was spotted engaging in a public display of affection in Malibu, California, on Monday, April 20, while enjoying a swim in the ocean.

Kardashian, 45, revealed a bikini top underneath her wetsuit, while Hamilton, 41, kept it casual in a black T-shirt and shorts. An insider revealed that Hamilton is 'head over heels' for Kardashian, describing their relationship as 'endgame.

' The couple has been making time for each other despite their busy schedules, often FaceTiming between Hamilton's F1 races. Their relationship began as a friendship, which has strengthened their bond. The pair was also seen together in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, March 22, walking side by side on a crowded sidewalk. Kardashian looked stylish in a gray dress and over-the-knee heeled boots, while Hamilton kept it sporty in a tracksuit.

This isn't the first time the couple has been spotted together; they were first linked romantically in February. Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West, has been enjoying her new relationship, with a source revealing that she 'has felt ready to put herself back out there.





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