Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dine in Beverly Hills Amid Fresh Facelift Talk

Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner were seen at Spago in Beverly Hills, sparking conversation about Jenner's recent facelift and the duo's evolving approaches to beauty, aging, and wellness.

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were spotted enjoying an elegant dinner at Wolfgang Puck's famed Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening.

The pair arrived together, drawing attention for their polished looks and confident presence. Kardashian, now 45 and publicly linked to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, chose a form‑fitting, low‑cut brown dress that showcased her iconic silhouette. The garment featured intricate lace detailing, a matching slinky jacket, and a delicate choker that added a vintage‑inspired touch to the modern ensemble.

Jenner, 70, exuded a refined, understated style in a cream‑colored blazer dress accented by a thin black collar and a small bow at the waist. She paired the outfit with nude‑toned fishnet pantyhose, a subtle nod to the glamorous flair of Hollywood's golden age.

Their coordinated appearance sparked a wave of commentary on social media, where fans noted that Jenner's recent facelift, performed by Dr. Steven M. Levine, appeared to bring her closer in look to her famous daughters-Kim, Kourtney and Khloé-than ever before. The outing came at a time when Jenner has been actively addressing rumors about her satisfaction with the cosmetic procedure.

During Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, Jenner clarified that she was not displeased with the results, contradicting speculation that she harbored resentment toward her surgeon. She emphasized that at 70, she feels confident in her choices and no longer seeks external validation.

"I love my face and I'm okay with the way I look," Jenner told listeners, reinforcing a broader narrative she has shared in previous interviews, including a September 2025 conversation with Vogue Arabia where she described cosmetic surgery as her method of aging gracefully. In a recent Instagram post from June, a follower praised Jenner for looking more like one of her daughters rather than the matriarch, highlighting the public's fascination with the family's evolving aesthetics.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, used the evening to showcase her own approach to self‑care and personal development. After posting a series of Instagram Stories from the dinner, she reflected on her recent facelift that took place roughly fifteen years after her first one, describing it as a "refresh" that aligns with her desire to present the best version of herself.

Kardashian framed cosmetic enhancement as a personal choice, stating, "Just because you get older doesn't mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully, do what feels right for you.

" Beyond beauty treatments, she has been open about her intensive wellness regimen, revealing on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast that she consumes about thirty‑five dietary supplements daily. The discussion, sparked by a conversation about bone density, underscored Kardashian's commitment to maintaining her health and physique despite the demands of her public life. Together, the mother‑daughter duo illustrated how the Kardashian‑Jenner family continues to intertwine celebrity culture, personal branding, and a candid dialogue about aging in the modern spotlight





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