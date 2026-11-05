Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Conflict Revealed in Hulu Preview

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner clash over family details in new Hulu book project. Kim defends author access while Kris Jenner rejects public exposure of her private life and past affairs.

A preview for the Thursday, November 12, episode of a Hulu show has exposed a deep rift between Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. The tension centers on Kardashian's support for a book project that gives an author extensive access to the family's private history.

Kim Defends Author Access to Family

Kardashian, who is 46 years old, discussed the project in the preview clip. She expressed interest in how the book captures the family narrative. She mentioned finding the project interesting before being interrupted by her mother's strong reaction to the intrusion.

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Kris Jenner Rejects Public Exposure

Kris Jenner pushed back against the plan. She argued that the family has given away their rights to their lives. She stated that a stranger should not have access to their personal stories. Jenner then walked away from the conversation during the filming.

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Robert Van Meter Reveals Family Tension

Author Robert Van Meter recently shared details about the family dynamics. He claimed Kim called him late at night to discuss the situation. She reported that Kris Jenner had an emotional outburst while filming. Kim allegedly told Van Meter that Kris was upset about her past being revealed.

Historical Marriages and Current Relationships

Kardashian's personal life has drawn public attention for decades. She has been married three times since 2000. Her first marriage was to producer Damon Thomas. Thomas was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years. She is now linked to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The pair have been romantically associated since February.