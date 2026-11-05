Kim Kardashian And Jennifer Lawrence spotted Reuniting In NYC

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence were seen spending time together in New York City, marking a shift after recent public tensions involving Kourtney Kardashian. The pair shared laughs and walked side-by-side during their outing.

Kim Kardashian joined forces with actress Jennifer Lawrence for a casual evening in New York City on Wednesday. The 46-year-old entrepreneur and the 36-year-old Oscar winner were observed walking through the bustling streets of Manhattan together. This appearance follows a period where Lawrence had publicly criticized Kourtney Kardashian, Kim's sister, in a recent interview.

Star Styling And Public Appearance

Kardashian presented a sleek ensemble for the night out, choosing fitted black leggings paired with a black leather top featuring a crocodile emboss. She completed the look with closed-toed black pumps and carried a large brown leather purse. Her long dark hair was parted in the middle and fell straight past her shoulders. Lawrence opted for a more relaxed aesthetic, wearing off-white sweatpants, a printed shirt, and a vibrant blue scarf. She layered the outfit with a cream satin coat and white sandals.

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Previous Tensions With Kourtney Kardashian

The warm interaction comes shortly after Lawrence described Kourtney Kardashian as annoying during a polygraph test for Vanity Fair last November. Lawrence stated that Kourtney drives her nuts because everything requires a formal announcement. Kourtney reacted strongly to these comments on an episode of The Kardashians, airing recently. She told her friend Simon Huck that she wanted to slap Lawrence, though she later decided it was not that bad after watching the clip again.

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Clarifications And Regret Expressed

Lawrence has previously expressed regret for her comments while appearing on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang in January. She noted that seeing her quotes in the media felt insane given her usual opinion of reality television. Despite the friction, Lawrence has maintained that she is a big fan of the genre. She recently named The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives as her happy place show, indicating a continued interest in reality TV content.

Shared Moments And Hotel Departure

The two stars were seen sharing laughs as they walked side-by-side toward their destination in the city. Earlier in the evening, they were spotted leaving Kardashian's hotel wearing matching brown robes with hoods pulled up. Their representatives have not yet provided a comment regarding the reunion. The outing suggests a professional courtesy or personal reconnection between the high-profile figures in the entertainment industry.