Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence spotted in matching SKIMS pajamas in New York

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in matching festive SKIMS pajamas in New York City. The stars dined at Cut before changing into the cozy holiday-themed sets from Kim's latest collection.

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted enjoying a casual girls' night out in New York on Wednesday evening. The two celebrities, aged 46 and 36 respectively, turned heads by stepping out in matching black reindeer-print pajama sets and espresso-colored velour robes.

The New York Night Out Details

Earlier in the evening, the pair arrived at the Four Seasons hotel wearing glamorous formal attire after dining at the Cut restaurant. After their meal, the duo returned to their rooms to change into more comfortable clothing from Kim Kardashian's latest festive SKIMS product drop before heading back out into the night.

Also read The Best 12 Beauty Launches That Dropped in October—Including Jennifer Lawrence’s New Hair Brand

Both women pulled up the hoods of their robes and wore large black sunglasses as they walked arm-in-arm through the city. Kim Kardashian appeared to be laughing and having a wonderful time with her longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence during the outing.

Jennifer Lawrence Plastic Surgery Plans

Jennifer Lawrence recently confirmed that she underwent plastic surgery and had a breast augmentation because she felt her body did not bounce back after giving birth. The actress stated that the prospect of filming a nude scene for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film What Happens At Night spurred her to schedule the procedure quickly.

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Lawrence explained that she wants to look like a woman who has her life together even when she just wakes up. She told The Cut that while the film role accelerated her decision, she would have likely pursued the surgery regardless. The production for What Happens At Night has now wrapped up.

Lawrence Kourtney Kardashian Comments History

Despite their current friendly appearance, Jennifer Lawrence has previously made negative remarks about Kim Kardashian's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Last November, while taking a polygraph test for Vanity Fair alongside Robert Pattinson, Lawrence was asked if Khloe Kardashian was her favorite sister. She answered yes, and the polygraph needles indicated she was telling the truth.

During the same interview, Lawrence criticized Kourtney Kardashian, stating that she finds her annoying because everything has to be an announcement. Lawrence said Kourtney drives her nuts and that she should just wear what she wants without making public statements about it. Kourtney Kardashian later reacted to these comments on an episode of The Kardashians, which aired last month.

Resolution And Future Medical Plans

Kourtney Kardashian recalled a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, regarding the Vanity Fair clip. Kourtney initially felt attacked while she was at home breastfeeding and mentioned wanting to slap Lawrence. However, she later watched the clip again and realized the comments were not that bad, attributing her initial strong reaction to having a sensitive week.

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Jennifer Lawrence later expressed regret for calling Kourtney annoying while appearing on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang in January. She noted that seeing her quotes made her realize how insane they sounded. The actress also discussed avoiding fillers because they show on camera and stated she only uses Botox sparingly to maintain facial expression for her roles.