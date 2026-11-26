North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declares nuclear status absolutely inviolable and warns of war if challenged, while ordering expanded tactical nuclear deployment across multiple military domains.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un has firmly declared the nation's status as a nuclear weapons state to be absolutely inviolable, issuing a stark warning that any external challenge to this position will be treated as an open declaration of war. Speaking during a high-level inspection of nuclear material manufacturing plants and weapons research institutions, Kim reaffirmed that the country's sovereign nuclear capabilities are beyond negotiation and will not be altered by outside rhetoric.

Kim Jong-un Mandates Tactical Nuclear Expansion

During the on-site inspection, Kim instructed military authorities to focus intensely on utilizing tactical nuclear weapons across multiple operational domains to execute diverse military missions. He hailed recent advancements in warhead production as a major achievement in the implementation of national nuclear doctrine, signaling a strategic shift toward the practical deployment of these capabilities rather than merely their development. The leader emphasized that the production capacity for national nuclear materials is undergoing systematic expansion to support these operational goals.

Also read Kim Jong Un Inspects Nuclear Facilities, Reiterates Commitment to Weapons Program

Constitutional Status and Zero Tolerance for Challenges

Kim Jong-un reiterated that North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons is an absolutely irreversible choice, provided that malicious forces continue to exist that use nuclear weapons as a means of achieving hegemony. He stressed that the constitutional enshrinement of the state's nuclear status, which occurred in 2023, serves as a primary security guarantee that the state will never surrender. Any foreign attempt to dispute this status is viewed by Pyongyang as a hostile act equivalent to an open declaration of war, reflecting a hardline stance against international pressure.

Historical Context and Regional Stockpile Estimates

North Korea has conducted six underground nuclear tests since 2006, with its most powerful detonation occurring in 2017. These tests have contributed to the current estimates of the country's nuclear arsenal, though precise figures remain a subject of regional intelligence assessment. In August, South Korea's defense minister noted that independent assessments estimate Pyongyang's stockpile to contain between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads.

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Unconfirmed Figures and Intelligence Discrepancies

While South Korean officials provided these specific stockpile numbers, they acknowledged that the figures originate from private research institutions and remain unconfirmed by official intelligence agencies. This distinction highlights the difficulty in obtaining definitive data on North Korea's nuclear capabilities, which Pyongyang continues to develop in secret. The lack of confirmed intelligence does not diminish the severity of the threat posed by the expanding tactical nuclear capabilities outlined by Kim Jong-un during his recent inspections.

Rejection of Denuclearization Narratives

Kim Jong-un explicitly rejected what he described as denuclearization rhetoric from forces that ignore objective reality and fail to recognize the changed situation. He asserted that North Korea's sovereign status will not alter due to such external pressures, maintaining that the nation's nuclear arsenal is a fundamental pillar of its security strategy. This stance underscores Pyongyang's determination to maintain its nuclear capabilities as a permanent feature of its national policy, regardless of international diplomatic efforts or sanctions.