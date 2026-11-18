North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter were photographed at a ski resort in Samjiyon City, fueling global speculation about the country's future leadership succession.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un was photographed sitting in an ornate, throne-like armchair at a snowy ski resort while his daughter, believed to be his likely successor, skied down the slopes during an unusual family outing. The striking images, released Monday by North Korea n state media, show Kim wearing sunglasses and dress shoes while seated in the elaborate upholstered chair, holding a lit cigarette. These visuals have intensified global scrutiny regarding the internal dynamics and potential future leadership of the isolated nation.

Kim Jong Un Family Ski Outing Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a tourist zone under development during his Nov. 15-16 visit to Samjiyon city, North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. The photographs were taken during Kim's Nov. 15-16 inspection of a tourist zone under development in Samjiyon, a mountainous city in northern North Korea. Kim visited a ski resort under construction near Mount Pukphothae, where he examined skiing tracks and equipment and instructed officials to prepare the facilities for operation. His daughter was photographed skiing at the tourist zone on Nov. 15, according to an Associated Press caption accompanying the government-provided images.

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Kim Ju Ae Succession Speculation Grows

The appearance of Kim's daughter added another layer of intrigue to the ski resort visit. South Korean intelligence officials have pointed to her increasingly prominent public role as evidence that she may eventually inherit power from her father. In an October 2026 report, the agency noted her frequent appearances at military-related events, although the North Korean government has made no formal announcement identifying her as the country's next leader. The latest photographs offered a different setting for the young girl, showing her navigating a groomed ski slope rather than accompanying her father at an official event. Other photographs show his daughter skiing in an all-white outfit as officials navigate the slopes nearby.

Samjiyon Tourism Development Project

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un skis at a tourist zone under development in Samjiyon city, North Korea, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. This visit was part of a broader effort to transform Samjiyon into a year-round mountain tourism destination, with plans for hotels, ski facilities, railway connections and an expanded airport. The inspection highlights the regime's interest in developing domestic tourism infrastructure within the country's rugged northern provinces.

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International Reaction to Regime Events

Kim Jong Un's appearance at the resort comes amid broader international attention on regional diplomatic activities. The world is paying attention to Trump's meetings in the Philippines, former NSC chief argues, while former hostage reveals she was held in an Iran-backed militia stronghold Iraq now seeks to reclaim. Kim raised the possibility that Kim could make an unexpected appearance during his upcoming high-stakes meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We might have Kim Jong Un. He may come, I don't know. That's up to President Xi," Trump told reporters Monday. This diplomatic context underscores the interconnected nature of global political movements and regional stability concerns.

Regime Publicity and Leadership Signals

The girl, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, has increasingly appeared alongside her father at high-profile public events. North Korean state media has released various images showing the regime's internal focus, including Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, skiing at the same tourist zone on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. In this photo provided by the North Korean government on Nov. 17, 2026, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a tourist zone under development during his Nov. 15-16 visit to Samjiyon city, North Korea. These consistent visual narratives serve to reinforce the regime's presence and authority both domestically and internationally, while simultaneously raising questions about the long-term political structure of the state.