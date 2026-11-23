North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ignored US President Donald Trump for over a year, rejecting letters and calls as Pyongyang prioritizes its nuclear arsenal and military expansion.

Kim Jong Un has systematically ignored US President Donald Trump for more than twelve months, effectively ghosting the American leader despite repeated attempts to reestablish communication, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal. This prolonged diplomatic silence marks a significant departure from the personal rapport the two leaders previously maintained during Trump's first term in the White House.

Escalating Snubs and Rejected Diplomatic Overtures

The breakdown in relations traces back to late 2024 when Donald Trump attempted to contact Kim Jong Un through established diplomatic channels, but received no response to his calls. In a subsequent effort to engage the North Korean leadership, the US President drafted a personal letter, which was intended for direct delivery to the dictator.

Also read Kim Jong Un Inspects Factory After Trump Summit Fails to Happen

US officials physically waited outside the Manhattan office of North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations to ensure the letter was handed to a North Korean diplomat. Despite the instruction that the document be forwarded to Kim Jong Un, the diplomat subsequently discarded the unopened letter in front of a US official, a gesture insiders described as a deliberate act of disrespect.

Contrasting Priorities in China and Pyongyang

The divergence in agendas became starkly visible last week during a multi-day summit in China. While Donald Trump participated in high-stakes meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un was notably absent from the diplomatic proceedings.

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Instead of attending the summit, state media confirmed that Kim was inspecting a factory under construction in Pyongyang, which is scheduled to produce school equipment and teaching aids. Earlier in the week, the North Korean leader also toured a ski resort and Mount Paektu, demonstrating a focus on domestic infrastructure and national symbols.

Further emphasizing his strategic priorities, Kim visited a naval university where he publicly stressed the critical importance of maritime defense capabilities. This itinerary stood in sharp contrast to the diplomatic efforts Trump was making on the international stage, highlighting Pyongyang's apparent disinterest in engaging with Western leaders.

Failed Last-Minute Negotiation Strategies

Before the China summit, US and North Korean officials engaged in a frantic attempt to arrange face-to-face talks, exploring significant concessions to bridge the widening gap. The White House reportedly discussed officially declaring an end to the Korean War, which has been halted by a vague armistice for over seven decades.

Additional proposals included issuing a joint statement that would avoid formally recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power while also refraining from demanding the dismantlement of its nuclear program. In exchange, the US sought to secure caps on nuclear and missile testing activities.

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Washington also considered opening liaison offices as a preliminary step toward more formal diplomatic relations. However, Kim Jong Un ultimately established conditions that US officials found unacceptable, although the specific demands remain unclear to the public and international observers.

Divergent Views on Future Engagement

Despite the current stalemate, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, indicated in a statement on November 4 that dialogue with Washington remains a possibility. She cautioned, however, that any engagement would not align with Pyongyang's national interests unless the US abandoned what she characterized as its hostile policy.

Donald Trump addressed the lack of contact during an interview with NBC News, asserting that the relationship between the two nations still exists despite their failure to meet. He suggested that previous meeting schedules were overly congested and that they would eventually connect at a more suitable time.

Kim Jae-chun, a professor at Sogang University's Graduate School of International Studies, noted to the Korea Herald that the primary obstacle remains a fundamental disagreement on the starting point for negotiations. While Donald Trump continues to insist that a meeting will occur, Kim Jong Un appears focused on consolidating North Korea's nuclear arsenal and military strength without yielding to US pressure.