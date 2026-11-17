New photos show Kim Jong Un enjoying a ski resort visit in North Korea. This follows President Donald Trump's remarks about potential meetings at the upcoming APEC summit.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un was captured in new photographs smiling and smoking a cigarette while watching his daughter ski during a family outing. The images were released by the official Korean Central News Agency ( KCNA) shortly before US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of fresh diplomatic talks between Washington and Pyongyang. This visual display of normalcy and family leisure arrives at a critical juncture in international diplomacy, as the US President hinted that a meeting with the North Korea n leader could occur on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC) conference.

Kim Jong Un Skiing Trip Details

The family excursion took place on Sunday and Monday in a tourist zone located near the northern border with China. Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju and several party officials, inspected the construction of a new tourist district in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. The city of Samjiyon sits close to Mount Paektu, a location regarded by North Koreans as the sacred birthplace of his father, Kim Jong Il. During the inspection of ski centers and hotels, the North Korean leader expressed great satisfaction with the structures, stating that they were built in a delicate way and were impeccably executed.

Also read Trump touts Kim Jong-un meeting as he departs for Asia

Donald Trump APEC Summit Speculation

Just prior to departing for China, President Donald Trump left open the possibility of meeting Kim Jong Un during the annual APEC summit. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the US President stated, We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, so that'll be good. He added that whether the North Korean leader would make the trip was up to President Xi of China. This potential fourth meeting marks a significant shift from his first term, during which Trump met Kim three times. The APEC conference is scheduled to take place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where leaders from 21 Pacific Rim economies will gather to discuss trade and regional cooperation.

Ju Ae Skiing Without Helmet

The newly released photographs also offer a glimpse into the personal life of the North Korean leadership, specifically focusing on Kim's young daughter, Ju Ae. In one image, Ju Ae is seen skiing downhill in a white outfit but without a helmet. Seoul's spy agency has reported that she is being groomed to be Kim's successor. The photos show Kim sitting on a leather chair with sunglasses on, grinning as he watches her. Another picture captures him inspecting the resort, with KCNA noting his admiration for the spectacular scenery, which he compared to a town in a forest.

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Experts Dismiss APEC Meeting Odds

Despite the timing of the release and the geographical proximity to China, experts argue that the visit was unlikely intended to signal plans for a trip to the summit. The straight-line distance between Samjiyon and Shenzhen is more than 2,500km, or 1,553 miles. Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, stated that the KCNA report does not contain any message aimed at the United States and there are no signs of preparations for a meeting. He concluded that Kim's visit is hard to be seen as preparation for any North Korea-US meeting this week.

Rumors of Health Issues Resolved

This display of robust health comes a month after North Korea issued proof of life images following widespread rumors that Kim had died of a brain hemorrhage. The rumors were sparked by Chinese dissident Xie Wanjun, who claimed on X that the General Secretary of the Workers of the Party of Korea suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fell into a coma. Wanjun, the US-based chairman of the China Democracy Party, asserted that Kim's body was secretly transported back to North Korea and that his death was being kept under wraps. The state news agency subsequently released images of the autocrat at a clothing exhibition to dispel these claims.