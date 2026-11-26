Kim called North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state “absolutely inviolable” as he toured a nuclear material production and weapons research facility.

“Our nuclear capability is now a reality,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying. Kim said North Korea should “focus on utilising tactical nuclear weapons across multiple domains for different missions” and called recent achievements in nuclear weapons production a major success.in defiance of calls for denuclearisation, as questions persist over prospects for renewed dialogue with the United States.

Photographs released by KCNA showed Kim and officials inspecting objects that analysts said looked like gas centrifuges, used to enrich uranium, and miniaturised, standardised tactical nuclear warheads such as the Hwasan-31. Tactical nuclear weapons are generally lower-yield warheads meant for battlefield use, unlike strategic weapons intended for longer-range strikes. In 2023, KCNA published images of what it called the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead, saying it could be fitted to delivery systems, including short-range missiles.

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KCNA said Kim also toured a “nuclear-powered equipment production base,” which analysts said may be the first showing of equipment for a naval nuclear reactor programme. Ankit Panda, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote that the images from the base, which he described as a naval reactor facility, were “a very notable disclosure.