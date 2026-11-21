Kim Jong Un inspected a school equipment factory in Pyongyang after Donald Trump left Asia without meeting him, despite repeated talk of a future summit.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un was shown inspecting a factory in Pyongyang only days after apparently snubbing US President Donald Trump during Trump's tour of Asia. Trump left the region late on Thursday after a landmark trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, which also included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, without meeting Kim.

Trump met Kim three times during his first term and has repeatedly floated another meeting since returning to the White House, including during this week's tour. In an interview with NBC, Trump said he could not meet the North Korean leader because he had too many meetings, but he predicted the two would meet at some point.

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Kim Jong Un Tours School Equipment Factory Showroom

Kim Jong Un was seen touring a product showroom at a factory under construction in Pyongyang that will make school equipment and teaching aids, according to images released by North Korea's state media. The images showed the North Korean leader viewing the teaching aids and school fixtures that the factory will produce.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim examined samples of school fixtures of all indices to be produced by the factory during his Friday visit. Kim said science and education were the clearest expression of revolutionaries' outlook on future generations and the revolution.

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Kim was also seen visiting a ski resort and Mount Paektu earlier this week. On Wednesday, he visited a naval university, where he stressed the importance of maritime defence, state media reported.

Trump Cites Scheduling Conflicts Over Kim Meeting

Trump told NBC that he and Kim did not meet because of scheduling pressure, saying there were too many meetings and that a meeting would not have worked out. He stated that the relationship exists, but the two leaders did not meet during this trip.

Pyongyang has yet to comment on Trump's remarks. Analysts continue to speculate whether Kim's health, including his chronic obesity, may have been a factor in the meeting not taking place.

Before leaving for Asia, Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he may meet Kim Jong Un. He added that any meeting would happen in China and would be Xi Jinping's decision to make, but the Trump-Kim meeting did not take place in China.

Analysts say Pyongyang's closer ties with Beijing and Moscow give North Korea less incentive to engage Washington. That dynamic complicates Trump's efforts after his party's crushing midterm defeat.

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Past Summits, Nuclear Status and Air Force One Phone Seizure

Previous Kim and Trump summits sought to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme but yielded no concrete deal. Despite years of UN sanctions, North Korea has pressed ahead, enshrining its nuclear status in law and declaring its arsenal permanent and irreversible.

On Thursday, White House officials seized the cellphones of every reporter traveling on Trump's Air Force One after it left China. A pool reporter wrote that the phones were being taken for security reasons, and none of the reporters were told until they had already taken their seats.

NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake called the move very unusual on X, while Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich wrote that the collection of pool phones raised suspicion the plane may not be heading straight home. The aircraft ultimately continued back to the United States rather than making an unscheduled visit to North Korea.

Kim has been elusive, with rumours last month that he had died of a brain haemorrhage. The secretive state was forced to issue proof of life images, which later showed him inspecting a clothing and footwear exhibition hall in Pyongyang with his 13-year-old daughter, Kim Ju Ae.