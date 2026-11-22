North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly ignored repeated contact attempts from US President Donald Trump, including phone calls and letters, signaling a shift away from their previous diplomatic engagement despite Trump's recent meetings with other global leaders.

A dictator whom President Donald Trump said he “fell in love” with during his first term has been leaving him on read throughout his second.

Trump has repeatedly tried to get in contact with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un through their established phone lines and communications channels, but nobody has been calling him back, the Wall Street Journal He then tried to reach him by letter, which also went unanswered, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Ahead of the president’s big trip to Asia last week, in which he met with his other favorite dictators, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, both of whom he referred to as “my friends,” Trump said he would try to meet with Kim on the sidelines while in China.

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“ was here ... and we’re also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet ​with Kim Jong Un also,” Trump said last week. “So that’ll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot.

”Trump has previously implied it was tough to get in contact with North Korea, telling reporters on Air Force One last year that he had “Put out the word,” but “They have a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service. ”“I was really being tough, and so was he,” Trump said of Kim in 2018.

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“And we were going back and forth, and then we fell in love, okay? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters.

We fell in love. ” Trump met with Kim three times during his first administration, as the U.S. tried to get North Korea to denuclearize. Kim’s ghosting of Trump is seen as North Korea’s unwillingness to give up its nuclear capabilities and, on a more personal level, his desire to no longer be “friends” with Trump. North Korea’s nuclear arsenal has grown in recent years, all while Washington has grown further from being able to dismantle it.

Kim has pushed for the U.S. to recognize North Korea as a nuclear weapons state, which would mark a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy. The Journal reported that officials in the Trump administration had discussed proposals for a Trump-Kim meeting, which could have included releasing a statement that did not formally recognize North Korea as a nuclear state, but did not call for the dismantlement of its nuclear program.

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