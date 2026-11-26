Kim’s statement signals again that he won’t give up his evolving nuclear program, the backbone of his authoritarian rule.

Kim’s statement signals again that he won’t give up his evolving nuclear program — the backbone of his authoritarian rule — and is eager to bolster his country’s status as a nuclear power.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Kim inspected two nuclear materials production factories, one newly inaugurated and the other being expanded. KCNA photos showed Kim and senior military officials walking between dense rows of what appeared to be centrifuges used to produceand touring halls displaying what were believed to be warheads. Some of the images were blurred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a photo provided by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un, left, inspects what it says is a facility for producing weapons-grade nuclear material at an undisclosed location in North Korea. KCNA said Kim visited a nuclear-powered equipment production base and a nuclear research institute as well on Wednesday. North Korea has disclosed a uranium enrichment site a few times since it showed one at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex to visiting American scholars in 2010.