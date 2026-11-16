Kim Jones’ Areal Line for Bosideng Faces Cold Reception Online

A listing for an Areal puffer designed by ex-Dior designer Kim Jones was later taken down due to online chatter.

social media over the weekend after shoppers noticed that one of its main styles had sold just 16 pieces during the Singles’ Day shopping period.

The topic “Bosideng Wang Leehom style sold only 16 pieces” climbed Baidu’s trending list after fans spotted the figure on an Areal puffer modeled by brand ambassador Wang Leehom, often called the “King of C-pop. ” The 16 sales covered the previous 30 days, a period that roughly overlapped with this year’s Singles’ Day festival. According to data from Syntun, overall Singles’ Day sales grew a modest 3.7 percent this year.

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After local media, including Jiemian and People’s Daily-owned Global Financial News reported the news, sales of the jacket had edged up to 24 on Monday morning. However, the link disappeared from Bosideng and Areal’s official Tmall stores by the end of day.

“The broader context is quite obvious, a lot of consumers are trading down, being more pragmatic about their purchases — on the brand side, evenhas slowed the pace of its store openings — there was a fairly popular post on Xiaohongshu recently arguing that a 300-renminbi down jacket was a much more practical purchase than Arc’teryx,” said Wei Kan, founder of the consulting firm Conduit Asia. “There is a huge association in how people attach certain emotional value to exaggerated, nicely cocooning puffers, people on Chinese social media like to describe a good puffer as ‘a perfect loaf of bread,'” said Wei, referencing Peak Performance’s bakery takeover last year in Shanghai, which was aptly dubbed “PP Toast House.

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”For Yaling Jiang, founder of research and strategy consultancy ApertureChina, Bosideng’s marketing strategy hasn’t changed much for the last 20 years.

“The company is, simply put, using the Chinese boomer, or ‘laodeng’ marketing formula,” Jiang said. “It’s finding a big-name designer and having a bunch of celebrities — including Wang Leehom, who was cancelled for a few years for cheating on his wife — shout superiority and inauthenticity. The younger audience don’t want the brand to talk down to them,” said Jiang.

“For the slightly older audience with spending power, who want functional and classy clothing, the fit Wang Leehom wears is not what they want either, especially after it went viral for looking out of place. Why would they draw mockery onto themselves,” added Jiang. The Areal style in question — a royal blue puffer cut like a shirt jacket with vertical panels — is shown alongside a belted burnt-orange puffer vest that evokes a sense of nostalgia.

The blue piece retails for 2,278 renminbi, or about $341, and belongs to the ex-Dior Men’s creative director’s third collection for Bosideng. Areal’s sales result, which ranged from a handful of pieces to more than 100, stood in sharp contrast with Bosideng’s main line. On Bosideng’s official Tmall store, a 788-renminbi puffer from the core collection endorsed by brand ambassadorThe latest Areal collection has around 40 items priced between 1,329 renminbi, or $199, and 5,699 renminbi, or $884.

At the top end, that is more than double price range of Bosideng’s flagship puffers.

“I thought it was quite interesting working with a brand that people wouldn’t expect, that’s something I like to do,” Jones said in a promotional video at the time. “ designed Vuitton, Fendi, Dior — designing something that you can afford, for the general consumer, that’s something I like to do. ” The line is part of Bosideng’s ambition to expand into first-tiered cities and in turn, elevate its brand equity.

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The company, which also operates Moose Knuckle and Bogner in In its latest fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2026, Bosideng’s revenue rose about 5.6 percent to around 27.35 billion renminbi. Selling and distribution expenses rose about 5 percent, or roughly 410 million renminbi. Local media estimate that selling expenses grew at an average annual rate of 13.8 percent over , roughly in line with the group’s revenue growth of about 15 percent over the same stretch.

Bosideng is dealing with cautious Chinese consumers and also with local rivals that are willing to fight on both quality claims and price. In 2021, Bosideng itself launched a mountaineering-grade thermal puffer priced at more than 14,000 renminbi. Rival Guvet has launched a “Black Gold” goose down series priced at 5,000 renminbi.

Yaya promoted jackets filled with premium Siberian goose down at an initial price of around 3,000 renminbi, then cut prices to about 1,600 renminbi for this year’s Singles’ Day. Apart from Areal, Jones has undertaken a number of projects in the region, including a capsule with a sustainable slant for Aman luxury hospitality group and a collaboration with Chinese electric carmaker Avatrand.

Jones recently announced plans to launch a signature label that will bow for fall 2027, and will predominantly be made in Japan, with leather goods from Italy. It will land mid-2027 exclusively on the designer’s website, kimjones.com, and be followed by the opening of a first store at Central Yards in Hong Kong next October.

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