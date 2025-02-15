Kim Johnston Ordered to Pay $30.5 Million to Family of DUI Crash Victim

A Florida judge ruled that Kim Johnston, convicted of DUI manslaughter in a 2018 crash that killed Cathy Adams, must pay $30.5 million to Adams' family.

A Florida judge has ordered DUI driver Kim Johnston to pay $30.5 million to the family of Cathy Adams, who was killed in a 2018 crash caused by Johnston. Johnston was already sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 after being convicted of DUI manslaughter and DUI resulting in serious bodily injury. The lawsuit specifically named Johnston as the responsible party, making her solely liable for the damages.

\The court ruling stems from a December 2018 incident where Cathy, her husband Jack, and their two children were traveling on I-95 when their SUV was struck by Johnston's car. Cathy tragically died in the crash, while Jack suffered a broken spinal cord that temporarily paralyzed him. Their children were also injured. \ Attorney, Shoals, representing the Adams family, emphasized the severity of Johnston's actions, stating that her blood alcohol content was 0.126 six hours after the crash, with expert testimony suggesting it was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the collision. Shoals stressed that the verdict sends a clear message about the devastating consequences of drunk driving. The attorney also pointed out that Johnston's insurance company's attempts to protect her interests were questionable and that they would be held accountable. This suggests a potential separate lawsuit against the insurance company to recover the full $30.5 million





