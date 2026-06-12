Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Glamorous Monaco Trip Supports Lewis Hamilton at F1 Race

Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian shared stunning yacht photos from Monaco while attending the F1 Grand Prix to support Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The article also covers Kim's reflections on co-parenting with Kanye West and addressing criticism about her daughter North's early music career.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently traveled to Monaco for a vacation that coincided with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, where they supported Kim's boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton .

The sisters documented their glamorous trip with a series of photos shared on Instagram, showcasing their coordinated and eye-catching outfits. Kim, 45, wore a sparkling, skintight, low-cut dress that emphasized her figure, while Khloe, 41, opted for a bubblegum-pink PVC mini dress. The post, captioned 'sister trip,' received significant attention from Kim's massive following.

Beyond the vacation highlights, the news also touches on Kim's relationship with Hamilton, which began in late 2025, and her reflections on parenting her daughter North West, addressing public scrutiny about her parenting style. The sisters' yacht photos in Monaco became a central talking point, with Kim's ensemble featuring perspex heels and her signature jet-black hair styled straight and parted down the middle. Khloe, who will turn 42 on June 27, sported a honey-blonde hue and similar strappy heels.

Their coordinated glamour extended to the event itself, as they attended the F1 race where Lewis Hamilton finished second. Hamilton, the 41-year-old British Ferrari driver, publicly praised Kim's support after the race, calling it 'amazing' to have her there and noting that she supports him every day. This rare acknowledgment of their relationship adds a personal dimension to their public appearances. Kim Kardashian's personal life extends beyond her current romance.

She was previously married to Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North (13), Saint (10), Psalm (7), and Chicago (8). The article notes that North has begun exploring music, releasing her debut EP, which has drawn both attention and criticism. Kim addressed the scrutiny on her sister Khloe's podcast, defending her parenting against claims that she is too lenient or tries to be North's 'bestie.

' She clarified that North has many rules, but within boundaries, she is allowed to express herself. Kim emphasized that outsiders do not fully understand the family's dynamics, and she tries not to let public judgment affect her approach to motherhood





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Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Monaco Lewis Hamilton F1 Grand Prix Celebrity Fashion Celebrity Relationships Parenting North West

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