From vetting practitioners abroad to treatment stacking, experts weigh in on what to know before you go all-in on beauty tourism like the Kardashians.

. So much so that vacations are increasingly being organized around visits to the dermatologist’s office. But how much is too much when it comes to our beauty itineraries?

Just ask Khloé and Kim Kardashian. , Koko and her close friend La La Anthony reminisced about their August 2025 trip to South Korea, where they enthusiastically availed themselves of the country’s advanced cosmetic treatments—with some less-than-desirable results.

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“Kim and I came back deformed, you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse,” Kardashian told Anthony, recalling how their post-treatment appearances had kept them holed up in their hotel room. The Kardashians are, of course, well-versed in the world of aesthetics. Over the years, the sisters have been particularly candid about their experiments with everything from the.