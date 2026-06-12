Kim and Khloé Kardashian Light Up Monaco in Coordinated Couture During F1 Grand Prix Weekend

Kim Kardashian shared Instagram photos from a yacht‑side getaway in Monaco with sister Khloé, showcasing sparkly designer outfits and supporting boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Kim Kardashian posted a series of Instagram images on Thursday that captured her recent weekend in Monaco, where she accompanied her younger sister Khloé on a glamorous trip tied to the Monaco Grand Prix .

The 45‑year‑old reality star appeared on a private yacht wearing a glittering, body‑con, low‑cut dress that emphasized her signature hourglass figure. The dress, cut to accentuate a narrow waist and a prominent rear, featured a plunging neckline that offered a tantalising glimpse of her cleavage. Kim's hair was styled in her classic jet‑black shade, parting down the middle and falling straight to her waist, while her footwear consisted of transparent‑strap heels with nude soles that complemented the sophisticated look.

Khloé, 41, matched her sister's high‑fashion vibe in a bubble‑gum pink PVC mini dress that highlighted her own flair for bold, contemporary style. Both sisters wore similar perspex‑striped heels, creating a coordinated aesthetic that underscored the familial bond. Their presence in Monaco was not merely a vacation; they were there to support Kim's boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, the British Formula One driver for Ferrari, who was competing in the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished second behind Antonelli, and after the race he praised Kim's support, telling ESPN that having her by his side made the event even more special and that she consistently offers encouragement. The post also included candid moments: a relaxed over‑the‑shoulder shot of Kim smiling on the yacht, a collage of evening‑time photographs, and a brief glimpse of her daughter North, who recently released a debut EP titled "N0rth4Evr.

" Kim addressed criticism over her parenting style in a recent podcast appearance, defending her approach and emphasizing that she maintains clear boundaries while allowing her children to express themselves{{ { {{ { { { { { { {





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