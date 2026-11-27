Seoul Economic TV anchor Kim Ah-hyun shed tears on air during the November 25 KOSPI slump, citing frustration over retail investor losses and national economic frustration.

Kim Ah-hyun, the prominent host of 'Kim Ah-hyun's Golden Stock,' delivered an unscripted and emotional performance on Seoul Economic TV that captivated viewers and sparked widespread debate across South Korea. On Wednesday, November 25, while analyzing the severe downturn in the national stock market, the anchor became visibly overwhelmed, bringing the broadcast to a momentary halt as she struggled to maintain her professional composure. The incident occurred during a live segment where she had been warning audiences about the potential for further declines in equity values, a reality that appeared to hit her with sudden and intense personal weight.

Emotional Breakdown During Live Broadcast

Video footage from the studio showed Kim closing her eyes and taking deep breaths as she attempted to steady her voice after initially stopping mid-sentence. After composing herself, she continued the program with a message of resilience, urging the audience not to lose hope and to exercise patience amidst the financial turbulence. Her tears, which were captured on live camera, were later described by her as 'tears of anger' rather than sorrow, a distinction she made to clarify the source of her distress during the broadcast.

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Public Reaction and Social Media Speculation

The viral clip quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms, with numerous users sharing opinions on the causes behind her visible distress. Some internet commentators speculated that Kim might have had personal investments heavily impacted by the crash, with one user on X posting that her entire life savings might have been depleted. Others suggested she had checked her own portfolio immediately before going on air, while another user remarked that the situation indicated severe economic trouble in the country, stating that things must be getting really bad over there.

Root Causes: Retail Investor Hardship

In a formal statement issued after the program concluded, Kim Ah-hyun addressed the speculation directly, explaining that her emotional reaction was triggered by hearing numerous accounts from individual investors who had suffered major financial losses. She emphasized that her frustration stemmed from the difficult situation faced by everyday retail investors who are vulnerable to market volatility. The anchor stated that she never laughs at people losing money and that her response was driven by a deep sense of empathy and anger over the economic state of her country and the struggles of its citizens.

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Market Context and Key Economic Indicators

The emotional broadcast took place against the backdrop of significant volatility in the South Korean financial sector, particularly regarding major technology firms. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged by 6 per cent on November 25, marking a 10-month low and severely impacting chip manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. This decline followed a sharp 4.8 per cent jump in the index the previous day, which had occurred after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to his position, highlighting the extreme fluctuations characterizing recent market sessions.

Government Response and Recovery Efforts

Authorities and financial institutions are actively responding to the instability, with South Korea reiterating its plan to stabilize the stock market if necessary. Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il has projected solid economic growth for the upcoming year, attempting to reassure the public and investors of long-term stability. Additionally, the Korea Development Bank has approached 25 financial institutions to assess their capacity to contribute more funds to support market stability. These measures appeared to have a positive effect, as the South Korean stock market recovered slightly on Friday, rising by 4.3 per cent to close at 4,915.68.