The Salvadoran's departure ends an ordeal that included an unlawful deportation to a notorious prison, a criminal prosecution a federal judge deemed vindictive, and threats to send him to African nations.

Kilmar Ábrego García Voluntarily Leaves US for Spain After 20 Months of Trump Administration Harassment The Salvadoran's departure ends an ordeal that included an unlawful deportation to a notorious prison, a criminal prosecution a federal judge deemed vindictive, and threats to send him to African nations.

Ábrego García's attorney, Sean Hecker, confirmed Tuesday that the 31-year-old was leaving for Spain under a negotiated agreement with the "We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the Justice Department," Hecker said of Ábrego García in a statement, according to the Post.

Also read Kilmar Abrego Garcia to leave U.S. for Europe following deportation mishap: report

"He, in turn, is grateful to those who stood by him. ", and worked as a sheet metal apprentice. He came to the United States as a teenager after fleeing death threats from the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador.judge barred his deportation to El Salvador, citing the danger he faced there.

Nevertheless, in March 2025 the Trump administration deported him to the Central American country, where he was imprisoned at thethat Ábrego García's removal was an administrative error, but officials subsequently resisted court orders to facilitate his return, even after thethat the prosecution was selective and "vindictive" and likening the US Department of Justice's approach to a prosecutor who picked "the person first and the crime second.

"Ábrego García had repeatedly offered to leave voluntarily for Costa Rica, where he had indicated he could find protection. US immigration officials refused to accept that arrangement, instead continuing to pursue deportation to countries with which he had no ties.

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free—including from this administration’s constant persecution,” the candidate for Senate majority leader added. US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

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We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.immigrationÁbrego García's attorney, Sean Hecker, confirmed Tuesday that the 31-year-old was leaving for Spain under a negotiated agreement with the "We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the Justice Department," Hecker said of Ábrego García in a statement, according to the Post.

"He, in turn, is grateful to those who stood by him. ", and worked as a sheet metal apprentice. He came to the United States as a teenager after fleeing death threats from the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador.judge barred his deportation to El Salvador, citing the danger he faced there.

Nevertheless, in March 2025 the Trump administration deported him to the Central American country, where he was imprisoned at thethat Ábrego García's removal was an administrative error, but officials subsequently resisted court orders to facilitate his return, even after thethat the prosecution was selective and "vindictive" and likening the US Department of Justice's approach to a prosecutor who picked "the person first and the crime second.

"Ábrego García had repeatedly offered to leave voluntarily for Costa Rica, where he had indicated he could find protection. US immigration officials refused to accept that arrangement, instead continuing to pursue deportation to countries with which he had no ties.

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free—including from this administration’s constant persecution,” the candidate for Senate majority leader added. Abrego Garcia Family Flees to Safe House After Trump DHS Posts Home Address on Social Media ›El Salvador Ábrego García's attorney, Sean Hecker, confirmed Tuesday that the 31-year-old was leaving for Spain under a negotiated agreement with the "We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the Justice Department," Hecker said of Ábrego García in a statement, according to the Post.

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"He, in turn, is grateful to those who stood by him. ", and worked as a sheet metal apprentice. He came to the United States as a teenager after fleeing death threats from the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador.judge barred his deportation to El Salvador, citing the danger he faced there.

Nevertheless, in March 2025 the Trump administration deported him to the Central American country, where he was imprisoned at thethat Ábrego García's removal was an administrative error, but officials subsequently resisted court orders to facilitate his return, even after thethat the prosecution was selective and "vindictive" and likening the US Department of Justice's approach to a prosecutor who picked "the person first and the crime second.

"Ábrego García had repeatedly offered to leave voluntarily for Costa Rica, where he had indicated he could find protection. US immigration officials refused to accept that arrangement, instead continuing to pursue deportation to countries with which he had no ties.

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free—including from this administration’s constant persecution,” the candidate for Senate majority leader added. Abrego Garcia Family Flees to Safe House After Trump DHS Posts Home Address on Social Media ›The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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