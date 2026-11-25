Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran immigrant who became a symbol of Trump's mass deportation campaign, voluntarily left the country on Tuesday after nearly two years of legal battles.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran immigrant who became a symbol of Trump's mass deportation campaign, voluntarily left the country on Tuesday after nearly two years of legal battles.

FILE - Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura listen during a post-hearing briefing outside U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on December 22, 2025 in Greenbelt, Maryland. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant who became a symbol of the pitfalls of President Trump's mass deportation campaign, has voluntarily left the U.S. after a legal battle that spanned nearly two years.

Also read Kilmar Abrego Garcia leaves the US, self-deporting to Spain

Abrego Garcia, who was arrested in 2025, mistakenly deported to El Salvador, and then brought back to the U.S., left for Spain on Tuesday, according to his lawyers and Trump administration officials. Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney for Abrego Garcia, called this a temporary departure as he"waits out the end of this administration.

" "We don't expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritize reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland," Sandoval-Moshenberg told the Associated Press. Trump administration hails Abrego Garcia's 'self-deportation' Abrego Garcia's case became a flashpoint for Trump's mass deportation campaign.

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It raised serious questions about due process, third country deportations and to what extent this administration is sending people to countries where they may face threats.if the government allowed it. According to his attorneys, Costa Rica offered him refugee status. But the administration did not support that plan and instead sought to"We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain," Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of Department of Homeland Security.

In 2019, an immigration judge ruled that he could not be deported to his home country of El Salvador, after he made the argument that he would be tortured or persecuted there. In 2025, immigration officers arrested Abrego Garcia and sent him to a notorious Salvadoran prison, where he claimed he suffered from beatings and sleep deprivation. He was brought back to the U.S. in June 2025. Upon arriving in the U.S. he was charged with human smuggling.

The allegations were based on bodycam footage from 2022, which showed Tennessee police pulling over Abrego Garcia withinside his SUV. Prosecutors claim that Abrego Garcia was a human trafficker, helping immigrants move from Houston to Maryland. He denies the allegations and his lawyers argue that the government's criminal case was